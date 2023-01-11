ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

City Council changes due to construction

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ju71D_0kAOeC0d00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Hall will be under construction from January 18 – 30th as crews will be installing a new HVAC and air filtration system.

As a result, public meetings will be relocated and there will be no live streaming of City Council meetings during this time period.

City Hall is expected to have everything resumed to normal after the 30th.

