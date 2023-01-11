City Council changes due to construction

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Hall will be under construction from January 18 – 30th as crews will be installing a new HVAC and air filtration system.

As a result, public meetings will be relocated and there will be no live streaming of City Council meetings during this time period.

City Hall is expected to have everything resumed to normal after the 30th.

