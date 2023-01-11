SAN FRANCISCO – A woman fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.Officers had responded at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to the collision reported in the area of 16th and Valencia streets, where they arrived to find Tam, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver who hit Tan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said they were told Tan was hit by a driver making a left turn at the intersection.The group said the intersection of 16th and Valencia is busy and dangerous and has had two pedestrians injured there in the past two years before Tuesday's collision."The intersection where this crash happened is a perfect example of where proven safety improvements could have made the difference, but they're happening far too slowly," Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO