Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Related
San Francisco gallery owner seen on video spraying homeless woman, declines to apologize
"I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets," says a gallery owner seen spraying a homeless woman with a hose.
San Francisco police seek help in mysterious Marina District killing
The victim was visiting San Francisco from Placer County.
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach
When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened. “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
sonomamag.com
New Taqueria, Japanese Restaurant Opening in Santa Rosa
El Fogon, the Rohnert Park taqueria that’s taken social media by storm with its authentic Mexico City-style street food, is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa. Best known for their $1.49 Taco Tuesday tacos, quesabirria, and 18-inch huaraches, the husband-and-wife-owned taqueria will soon take over the former El Palomar space (623 Fourth St.). Stay tuned for more details.
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home
Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Make 2 Bay Area Stops This Month
The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch. It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.
Woman fatally struck by driver in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO – A woman fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.Officers had responded at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to the collision reported in the area of 16th and Valencia streets, where they arrived to find Tam, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver who hit Tan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said they were told Tan was hit by a driver making a left turn at the intersection.The group said the intersection of 16th and Valencia is busy and dangerous and has had two pedestrians injured there in the past two years before Tuesday's collision."The intersection where this crash happened is a perfect example of where proven safety improvements could have made the difference, but they're happening far too slowly," Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
48hills.org
Best of the Bay 2022 Editors’ Pick: Fast Times Presents!
Our writers and editors are choosing some of their favorite people, places, and things that deserve plaudits for being the best in 2022. Reader who our readers chose in our Best of the Bay Readers’ Poll here. When you see a Fast Times Presents! flyer at Balboa Theatre, Makeout...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting release of his alleged assailant
SAN FRANCISCO - Amil Ojea was about to pass his certification with tech giant Salesforce over the summer. It was going help the Army veteran and San Francisco resident transition from his decades-long career as a bartender to something more stable. But an attack last year near his apartment in...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
newyorkbeacon.com
Family Suspects Foul Play In Mysterious Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found on Side of California Highway: ‘We Had Walked and Searched the Area Days Prior’
The family of a missing Northern California teen found dead on the side of the Concord freeway suspects foul play in his death. Concord Police Department found Damond Lazenby Jr.’s body on Jan. 7 below the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 in Concord, between the Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road. The 19-year-old Pittsburg, California, native was reported missing by his family on New Year’s Day, Fox 2 reported.
South San Francisco families face uncertainty after apartment roof ripped off by storm
The damages done to the units were so bad that the entire building has been deemed uninhabitable by authorities, leaving the residents with thousands of dollars in potential lost property and without a home.
vallejosun.com
Body camera video shows Solano deputy kill Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Wednesday of a fatal shooting from November that shows a deputy chase down a man in Fairfield and kill him moments after the man apparently fired a gun. The footage was released in response to a public...
High winds tear the roof off an apartment building in South San Francisco
A two-story apartment building in South San Francisco was partially evacuated on Tuesday morning, after 70 mph winds completely tore the roof off the building.
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Comments / 0