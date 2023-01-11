ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions Players Have Fingers Crossed for $1.1 Billion Jackpot

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
Mega Millions lottery tickets. Photo via @nypost Twitter

Lottery players across California and much of the nation were eagerly hoping luck will be on their side for Tuesday night’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing — the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Tuesday will be the 25th drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. It’s the fourth time in a little more than four years that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion.

“It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” said Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

“We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us,” McDonald added.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.

CALIFORNIA STATE
