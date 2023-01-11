Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County
Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault. Police responded to Priceville...
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Alabama man sought in connection with father’s shooting death
Jackson County authorities are searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of his father Monday. Dispatchers received a call Monday at 6:37 p.m. about a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. County deputies, and police...
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
WDEF
Man Sentenced in Bribery Charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — General Manager of an electric company in Alabama has been sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, according to affiliate station WHNT. Bryce Purdy plead guilty to bribery charges in October of last year. Sources say he was taken into federal custody. Purdy was...
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
WAAY-TV
Man reported missing, endangered in Jackson County
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating James "Jamie" Hart. Hart was last seen sometime between Dec. 15 and 18 in Flat Rock, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, who is about 5...
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
WAAY-TV
ALEA: Rainsville Police Department officer arrested on DUI charge
A Rainsville Police Department officer has been arrested in connection with a July crash, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged with driving under the influence. State Troopers said the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving about 6 a.m. July 26 left the road and overturned after hitting a culvert and utility pole.
WAFF
Woman suffers serious injuries after allegedly being set on fire by another person in Priceville
Albertville School Resource Officer hailed a hero after saving baby’s life. SRO Jonathan Bearden was working at the Marshall County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Albertville High School over the weekend. Decatur Westgate Garden Apartments tenants left waiting for updates. Updated: 19 hours ago. Decatur Westgate Garden Apartments tenants...
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
mcnewstn.com
TBI assisting MCSO in fatal fire; no foul play suspected initially
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A late night fire Sunday night in the Battlecreek community left one man at the Vanderbilt burn unit and one fatality awaiting DNA testing. Whereas the cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time, Marion County Sheriff Detective Gene Hargis says foul play is not suspected.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Offices Makes Multiple Arrests on Drug Related Charges
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The month of December, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Narcotics Agents, K-9 Unit and Officers with Henagar, Ider and Rainsville Police Departments arrested and charged 11 with drug related offenses. On Tuesday, December 6th, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Brookfield Circle...
Limestone County man dies after tree falls on him
Limestone County authorities confirmed a man was killed after a tree fell on him Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0