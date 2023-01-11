ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Man Sentenced in Bribery Charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — General Manager of an electric company in Alabama has been sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, according to affiliate station WHNT. Bryce Purdy plead guilty to bribery charges in October of last year. Sources say he was taken into federal custody. Purdy was...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Man reported missing, endangered in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating James "Jamie" Hart. Hart was last seen sometime between Dec. 15 and 18 in Flat Rock, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, who is about 5...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
ALEA: Rainsville Police Department officer arrested on DUI charge

A Rainsville Police Department officer has been arrested in connection with a July crash, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged with driving under the influence. State Troopers said the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving about 6 a.m. July 26 left the road and overturned after hitting a culvert and utility pole.
RAINSVILLE, AL
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
TBI assisting MCSO in fatal fire; no foul play suspected initially

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A late night fire Sunday night in the Battlecreek community left one man at the Vanderbilt burn unit and one fatality awaiting DNA testing. Whereas the cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time, Marion County Sheriff Detective Gene Hargis says foul play is not suspected.
MARION COUNTY, TN

