Selena Gomez & Jenna Ortega Smile In Rare Run-In Of Disney Darlings At The Golden Globes

It was a double dose of Disney divas on Tuesday night, when Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega met up on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes. The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 30, and Wednesday lead, 21, both looked angelic as they posed for the cameras together, at what was both ladies first time at the awards.

It didn’t look like there was any rivalry between the beauties, who both competed in the Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy category. Selena looked lovely in a plum Valentino dress with a notched velvet bodice and billowing sleeves.

Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega both looked great while teaming up on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Accessorizing, she wore Santoni platforms and De Beers diamonds. The star of Only Murders In The Building wore her hair up into a high ponytail and added glittering drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jenna looked unreal in a tan Gucci dress that showed off her chest and abs. Taking a step away from her goth-chic Wednesday style, she rocked a flipped copper bob and tons of silver Tiffany’s jewelry.

Jenna wasn’t the only special person Selena hung out with at the Globes. She also brought along nine-year-old sister Gracie as her date for the evening.

Though both Disney alums were certainly fashion winners, neither took home the Globe. Instead, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Bronson won the honor.

Still, both gals were thrilled to share their shows with the world. Jenna told E! News how much she loves the Wednesday fanbase while catching up on the red carpet. She said, “We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy. I’ve been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled.”