Will Gonzalez has been promoted to EVP & Chief Data Officer at NBCUniversal, where his role will expand to now oversee the research and decision sciences teams across television and streaming. The move comes during a period of streamlining for the Comcast-owned media giant, which is looking for significant cost savings as linear viewing continues to shift to streaming. In a memo sent to staff Wednesday, NBCUniversal television and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus explained that the company will be merging research teams — which include applied analytics, data engineering, and data science — across Peacock as well as the entertainment networks, NBC Sports,...

1 DAY AGO