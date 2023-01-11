Read full article on original website
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
Will Gonzalez Promoted To Oversee Newly Integrated Data & Research Team Across NBCUniversal
Will Gonzalez has been promoted to EVP & Chief Data Officer at NBCUniversal, where his role will expand to now oversee the research and decision sciences teams across television and streaming. The move comes during a period of streamlining for the Comcast-owned media giant, which is looking for significant cost savings as linear viewing continues to shift to streaming. In a memo sent to staff Wednesday, NBCUniversal television and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus explained that the company will be merging research teams — which include applied analytics, data engineering, and data science — across Peacock as well as the entertainment networks, NBC Sports,...
Striking Growth-Profitability Balance Is ‘Secret Sauce’ for CFOs
The cost realities of unfettered growth have CFOs shifting focus to their organization’s profitability basics. This, as the role of financial teams pivots more broadly to adding organizational value by helping other departments make faster and relevant data-driven decisions. PYMNTS’ Matt Nesto recently sat down with Milan Parikh, CFO...
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Subway Reportedly Explores Sale as Major Restaurants Rethink Their Business
Subway may be the latest high-profile restaurant to undergo a major change amid industry-wide challenges. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) is exploring a sale, valuing the company at more than $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Jan. 11), citing unnamed sources. “As a privately held company, we don’t...
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
Data and Integration Push Evolving CFO Role Beyond ‘Bean Counters’
Holistic business planning and digital tools are increasingly evolving the responsibilities of finance teams. This, as macroeconomic-driven headwinds create friction points and prompt organizations to turn to more centralized and streamlined strategies for their working capital and spending needs. PYMNTS recently sat down with Kevin Held, CFO at cloud-based treasury...
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
Searchlight Cyber Appoints Evan Blair to Drive US Growth
WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
Can Crypto-Friendly CFOs Clean up the Industry’s Reputation?
Despite its recent woes, cryptocurrency is fast becoming unavoidable — especially for finance leaders. The alternative digital asset industry had a difficult 2022 dipping its toes in the mainstream, and the past year saw many more of the fears surrounding the industry realized than any of its hyped-up hopes.
The Lubrizol Corporation Names New Leadership Team
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- The Lubrizol Corporation, a global leader in specialty chemicals, announces the appointment of a new Lubrizol Executive Leadership Team. These experienced business leaders will continue to support the organization’s world-class talent and committed customers, advancing breakthrough chemistry that helps the world Move Cleaner, Create Smarter and Live Better. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005170/en/ Lubrizol Executive Leadership Team. (Photo: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
Albertsons Sees 33% Digital Growth Amid Strong Loyalty Program Engagement
Albertsons Companies’ digital bets are paying off, driving sales and boosting loyalty membership. The grocery giant, acquired in October by competitor Kroger, reported its third-quarter earnings Tuesday (Jan. 10), noting that digital sales rose 33% year over year in the period and loyalty membership grew 16% to 33 million.
Platforms, Alternative Lending Sources Help Fill Small Businesses’ Capital ‘Gap’
Banks’ pullback on small business lending is creating an opportunity for FinTechs to step in. In data released on Tuesday (Jan. 10), small business financing firm Biz2Credit noted that there’s been little to no growth in lending to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As for the big banks,...
