ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss

By Pheben Kassahun
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7hBF_0kAOdNkp00

As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.

Senate Bill S74A , also known as the "Grieving Families Act" was delivered to the governor's desk on December 28.

Supporters of the Bill said it would level the playing field, for the families of the victims of wrongful deaths by giving families more time to file wrongful death action and allowing close family members to recover compensation.

To watch Gov. Hochul's State of the State Address, click on the video below:

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with a Lockport family who's hopeful the Governor will sign it into law to help people like them, who have experienced tragedy firsthand.

Raelynn's grandmother, Bernadette Smith said,"She was my first granddaughter. Prior to that, I had all grandsons. She made us all so happy, even just by her presence when she was first born."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cioz6_0kAOdNkp00

Two-year-old Raelynn Huber's life was tragically cut short, on May 24 .

"She was so very sweet. Loved to hug, loved to sing and dance. You could sing a song like Happy Birthday or You Are My Sunshine and she would start dancing to it. She was really nurturing as odd as it may sound for a two-year-old," she explained. "She would hand you things or almost notice that you needed something or whatever it was or your tissue or your drink or your foot stool she would she would slide over to you. She was a very, sweet caring little girl. Full of energy and full of life."

Smith normally spoke with Raelynn via FaceTime or call, every single day.

On this day in particular, her mother had picked her up from daycare in Wheatfield, and they were driving home to Lockport so she was not able to with her granddaughter yet.

"It was absolutely by far the most traumatic and tragic day in my life, to not only lose my granddaughter but to have to hold my daughter's hand while she's given the worst news of her life," Smith said. "Losing a grandchild is like losing your own child but also seeing your own child in that much pain, and there was nothing I could do to help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sW5A_0kAOdNkp00

On May 24, Niagara County Sheriff's Office said around 5 p.m. that day, a Honda SUV hit the family's Mitsubishi SUV, causing it to veer off the road and hit a utility pole at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road.

Raelynn's mom and infant sister were treated and released.

Raelynn died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

She added, "Her death is going to help many other people to potentially have safer situations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ck5h6_0kAOdNkp00

Smith is now hoping to help other people through her family's tragedy.

She explained, "I really think the Grieving Families Act would write some historical wrongs within New York State. Those historical wrongs I'm talking about are really, truly an antiquated, discriminatory wrongful death law that right now, without the Grieving Families Act, it impacts the most negatively; little children, elderly people, minorities, anybody who really doesn't make a lot of money or doesn't have people relying on them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdqu8_0kAOdNkp00 Bernadette Smith

Kassahun reached out to Senator Ortt's office for a comment on this Bill and received this statement:

“The loss of a loved one, especially a young child, is one of the most devastating things that can happen to any parent or guardian. While there is very little that can ever be done to help minimize the trauma that follows, allowing families to seek compensatory damages in cases where wrongful death is proven can be an important part of the grieving process. That is why I co-sponsored and voted in favor of Senate Bill 74A. I hope the Governor understands the importance of this for families. Allowing families the opportunity to exercise this option is just one way we can assist them in overcoming the terrible situation they find themselves in.”
Sen. Robert Ortt NYS Senator

The Governor's office was also asked for comment and was told they are 'reviewing the legislation'.

The Governor has until January 30 to act on it, per the state constitution.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

Would have been nice to actually state what the changes to the law would be rather than just saying changing a 209 year old law. Either the author did not do their job or their hiding something.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY
wesb.com

Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chataqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy