Read full article on original website
Robert Eldredge
3d ago
Bloom will miss his target. He has missed so much he actually thinks he has improved the team. Bloom has got to go along with the other stooges
Reply
3
I am pissed off
3d ago
it's going to be a long season. another last place finish.might as well go young and see what is in the minors.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Rumor: Yankees, Mets’ chances of Trevor Bauer pursuit, revealed
Ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers cut bait with embattled starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, MLB rumors have begun to swirl regarding his next potential destination. While controversy has seemed to follow Bauer during his MLB career, the old adage- you can never have too much pitching- still applies here. Naturally, two of the most active teams from this offseason, the New York Yankees and Mets, have to be mentioned as possible landing spots whenever a pitcher of his caliber becomes available.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is possible but AL West contender is ‘serious suitor’
Yup, time for your daily Bryan Reynolds update. This one comes from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who talked Thursday about the latest trade rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates’ All-Star outfielder. “I am told the Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now. We certainly cannot...
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?
Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with tremendous speed and raw power, Duran has struggled to hit in various stints with the Red Sox, but desperation is becoming his ally.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder May Have Hinted At Reunion In Latest Post
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's outfield could use an upgrade -- specifically someone who has a little pop in his bat. As currently constructed, the Red Sox have Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, Japanese newcomer Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran as outfield options on their 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
Based on Pittsburgh's asking price, it'll take a huge haul for the Yankees to snag Reynolds this offseason
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A.J. Hinch shares thoughts on Astros' legacy in aftermath of sign-stealing scandal
Three years ago this week, Major League Baseball blew the lid off the Houston Astros' now notorious sign-stealing scandal . A.J. Hinch, former Astros skipper now with the Detroit Tigers, reflected on that not-so-memorable time. On Wednesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A pair of 2018 World Series Champions will be on the same roster after departures from the Boston Red Sox. One of the more notable moves for the Texas Rangers this offseason -- trailing the addition of superstar right-hander Jacob deGrom -- was the acquisition of right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, after the Red Sox reportedly pulled their multi-year offer.
MLB world react to massive umpire news
While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Comments / 6