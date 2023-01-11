ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips.

The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch.

For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the side and set in an old-Hollywood-esque bob.

The “9-1-1” star chose metallic silver sandals by Sarah Flint to elevate her outfit. The style featured stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches in height.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety .

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals

