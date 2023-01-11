Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing
Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix
NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM
The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Center Enes Kanter Freedom Says Turkey Is Offering $500K for His Capture
Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom says the Turkish government is offering $500,000 for information leading to his capture. Speaking to Rikki Schlott of the New York Post, Freedom said he found out about the bounty last week when his name was included on Turkey's most-wanted terrorists list for 2023.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point
With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes
The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M
A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Heat, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Jae Crowder Trade with Suns
Veteran forward Jae Crowder has yet to take the floor this season as he waits to be traded from the Phoenix Suns, but that hasn't diminished the interest he's drawn around the league. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are looking to pursue a...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Generating 'Considerable' Interest on Trade Market
The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to part with guard Immanuel Quickley, who is receiving "considerable external interest" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the details. "The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Insider Believes DeMar DeRozan Will Want Contract Extension This Summer
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may not wait long to request a new contract when he becomes extension-eligible following the 2022-23 NBA season. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson said on the HoopsHype Podcast that "you can bet that he's going to look to be extended this summer." Bleacher Report's Chris...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams Not Available at NBA Trade Deadline
If the Chicago Bulls decide to shake up the roster amid a disappointing 19-23 start, don't expect Alex Caruso or Patrick Williams to be among the players on the way out. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the pair "are not for sale right now in Chicago." If the Bulls...
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'I Guess a Lot of People Don't' Think I'm An All-Star
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards believes he's done enough to be considered an All-Star this year, but the early fan-voting returns have told him otherwise. Edwards was asked about not being ranked in the top 10 in All-Star voting after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and he said...
Bleacher Report
D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: Heat Have 'Registered Interest' in T-Wolves Guard
As the Minnesota Timberwolves keep struggling to pull their way out of the play-in tournament mix, D'Angelo Russell's future with the organization is uncertain with the trade deadline looming. Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat are a team that has "registered interest" in Russell, but it is "unlikely"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dejounte Murray Trade 'Beginning of the End' for Travis Schlenk with Hawks
The Dejounte Murray trade may have been a watershed moment in Travis Schlenk's tenure as the Atlanta Hawks' president of basketball operations. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Friday that Nick Ressler, the son of team governor Tony Ressler, has become a more influential figure within the organization. Ressler lobbied for the Murray trade in opposition to Schlenk's view, which was "the beginning of the end" for the latter, per Amick:
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Not Being Shopped Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks "are not actively seeking offers" for guard Immanuel Quickley, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Begley added no member of the Knicks roster is untouchable, but that the team's willingness to entertain trade discussions surrounding Quickley has dampened. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday the Milwaukee Bucks,...
