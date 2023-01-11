ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report

NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix

NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
Bleacher Report

Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point

With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
Bleacher Report

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes

The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
Bleacher Report

Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report

Woj: Heat, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Jae Crowder Trade with Suns

Veteran forward Jae Crowder has yet to take the floor this season as he waits to be traded from the Phoenix Suns, but that hasn't diminished the interest he's drawn around the league. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are looking to pursue a...
Bleacher Report

Report: Dejounte Murray Trade 'Beginning of the End' for Travis Schlenk with Hawks

The Dejounte Murray trade may have been a watershed moment in Travis Schlenk's tenure as the Atlanta Hawks' president of basketball operations. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Friday that Nick Ressler, the son of team governor Tony Ressler, has become a more influential figure within the organization. Ressler lobbied for the Murray trade in opposition to Schlenk's view, which was "the beginning of the end" for the latter, per Amick:
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Not Being Shopped Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks "are not actively seeking offers" for guard Immanuel Quickley, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Begley added no member of the Knicks roster is untouchable, but that the team's willingness to entertain trade discussions surrounding Quickley has dampened. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday the Milwaukee Bucks,...
