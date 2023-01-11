Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel's Jason Aaron Returns to Star Wars in Darth Vader: Black, White & Red
Marvel writer Jason Aaron is making his long-awaited return to the Star Wars franchise in 2023. Aaron is among a number of creators tapped to work on the limited series Darth Vader: Black, White & Red. Similar to Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, Star Wars: Darth Vader - Red, White...
IGN
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
IGN
MODOK Explained: What's Up With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Big-Headed Baddie?
MCU fans rejoice, Phase 5 is almost here. With the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next era of Marvel movies begins. The new Ant-Man trailer showcases an epic battle between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after the hero and his family accidentally open a portal to the Quantum Realm... again. But while we knew all of that before this multiversal trailer, one thing that the new clip confirms is the arrival of one of Marvel's wildest and most maniacal villains, MODOK (or M.O.D.O.K. if you want to get technical)!
IGN
Women Talking - Official 'Ruth and Cheryl' Clip
Watch a new clip from Women Talking as the group discusses how they should respond to their situation. Women Talking stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated...
IGN
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
IGN
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 - Official Trailer #2
Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming on February 1 on Disney+. Check out the latest trailer.
IGN
DCU and Matt Reeves' BatVerse to be Developed as Separate Entities - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Batman director, Matt Reeves, is meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran to explore the BatVerse and the DCU. Apparently the two universes will be separate from each other, with Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman leading the charge. We also heard news late last year that Matt Reeves is interested in exploring movies focused on Batman villains Clayface, Scarecrow and a few others with different writers and directors presumably attached. This will likely be part of the larger conversation he’ll be having with Gunn and Safran. Honestly, really exciting news to hear about the upcoming BatVerse. In other news, the upcoming FX original series set in the Alien universe is gearing up for production later this year. And finally, in not so fun news, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment.
IGN
The Alien TV Show Is in Active Pre-Production
The upcoming FX TV series set in the Alien universe is “gearing up for production this year”, according to FX boss John Landgraf. The series - which is being helmed by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott- was first revealed back in January 2021, and is set to be a prequel to Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece.
IGN
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., an upcoming movie based on Judy Blume's classic novel. The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates, and Benny Safdie. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Star Trek's Simon Pegg to Play the Role of Headmaster, Phineas Nigellus; New Characters Revealed and More
Hogwarts Legacy release date is approaching faster than ever, and players can expect it to be in their hands by February 10, 2023. We have been receiving information about the game constantly ahead of release. Recently through a showcase we learned more about the sprawling open world, broom flight mechanics and advanced combat that will be seen in the game.
IGN
How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
Comments / 0