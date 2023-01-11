ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CovCath, Cooper, Ryle rank high in 1st Kentucky media basketball poll

Three Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams are ranked in the top five in the inaugural Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll. The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll was created and the results tabulated by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, which like the Enquirer is a Gannett property.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Dixie Heights girls down East Central, Ludlow and Holy Cross to meet in All “A” semis

The Dixie Heights Colonels girls basketball team (10-5) knocked off the visiting East Central (Indiana) Trojans, 64-46. Senior Sammy Berman continued to lead the way scoring 19 points on three triples with senior guard Ella Steczynski scoring 16 and freshman guard Aubrey Elkins scoring 14. Junior forward Abby Thelen added nine as seven different Colonels scored.
EDGEWOOD, KY

