Read full article on original website
Related
Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls’ high school basketball media rankings?
This week’s girls’ top 10 with @HLpreps’ ballot and each region’s top five.
CovCath, Cooper, Ryle rank high in 1st Kentucky media basketball poll
Three Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams are ranked in the top five in the inaugural Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll. The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll was created and the results tabulated by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, which like the Enquirer is a Gannett property.
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville, Fort Campbell, and Christian County Tri-Meet
Hopkinsville High hosted Christian County and Fort Campbell in the pool Tuesday for a tri-meet at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. Here is a YSE gallery of their night in the pool.
Bulldogs revisit historic past in game against Central at ‘Old Dunbar’
Paul Laurence Dunbar will wear throwback uniforms for ‘Glory Road Project’ game on Saturday.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Dixie Heights girls down East Central, Ludlow and Holy Cross to meet in All “A” semis
The Dixie Heights Colonels girls basketball team (10-5) knocked off the visiting East Central (Indiana) Trojans, 64-46. Senior Sammy Berman continued to lead the way scoring 19 points on three triples with senior guard Ella Steczynski scoring 16 and freshman guard Aubrey Elkins scoring 14. Junior forward Abby Thelen added nine as seven different Colonels scored.
Comments / 0