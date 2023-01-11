Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City gets $1 million for housing rehab projects
DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is getting a $1 million state grant to rehabilitate 47 housing units. The money is part of $4 million in state grants announced Thursday by Governor Kim Reynolds. Mason City will use its share to provide grants to upgrade distressed housing in collaboration with local partners to purchase and renovate houses into homeownership units and make improvements to neighborhood infrastructure. Property owners will have to provide a 20% local match to receive state funding.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
KIMT
Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state. Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
KIMT
Floyd County Community Foundation announces nearly $150,000 in grants
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 25 projects are sharing in $149,997.74 in funding from the Floyd County Community Foundation. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Floyd County. Committee members include Sue Bortz, Jen Burton, Lisa Garden, Randy Heitz, Kurt Hoeft, Melissa Jones, Jane Larson, Amy Leaman, Tracy Merfeld, Sarah Murray, Amy Staudt (chair), Teresa Stevens-Marth and Erika Troyna.
KIMT
Sukup creating new childcare option in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Another childcare facility is being built in Sheffield, thanks to Sukup Manufacturing Co. The company says it is teaming up with Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care on the project. Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare has served north Iowa for more than 50 years and currently has two locations in Mason City and one in Clear Lake.
KIMT
Awards presented at annual meeting of Visit Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – Visit Mason City’s annual tourism awards were presented Thursday at Music Man Square. The non-profit Visit Mason City is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Mason City and says it “is dedicated to attracting, expanding and retaining visitor spending in the area by marketing and promoting Mason City and the North Iowa region as a destination for leisure travelers, motorcoach groups, meeting, convention, and sports events.”
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
KIMT
Dodge & Olmsted Community Corrections now working in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The start of 2023 saw the dawn of a new era in detention in southeast Minnesota. Fillmore County decided to withdraw from a joint powers agreement and that has led to the creation of the new Dodge & Olmsted (D&O) Community Corrections team. “We had a...
KIMT
The Hormel Institute holds first 'State of the Institute' address on Thursday
AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Institute's Executive Director Robert Clarke delivered a 'State of the Institute' address on Thursday. Clarke reflected on the institute's progress in 2022, which includes: securing funding for grants and federal funding from U.S Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, hiring, outreach activities and internship programs. Going into...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts
Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
KIMT
The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging
ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged. The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea. “We are excited about this decision to merge the...
yourfortdodge.com
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KIMT
Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder in Mason City changes his plea
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of attempted murder has changed his plea. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery. Police say he got into a fight with another person in Mason City on November 28, 2022, took a gun from the other person and shot them.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a shooting in Mason City. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery. Mason City police say Tidemanson got into a fight with another person on the evening of...
KIMT
Mason City man with history of burglarizing businesses arrested for trying to break into comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with past convictions of burglarizing businesses was arrested again over the weekend. Daniel Rish, 30, was arrested Sunday for attempted burglary and possession of burglar tools after he was located in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW. at around 2:30 a.m.
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
