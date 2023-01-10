Read full article on original website
Related
989wclz.com
Maine CDC Director Shah set to leave post in March for leadership position with U.S. CDC
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will be leaving his post for a job with the U.S. CDC. Dr. Shah, who became well-known for his regular video briefings to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. CDC in March, making him second-in-command.
989wclz.com
Human remains found in ocean off Maine coast more than 20 years ago identified
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified human remains found 27 miles off the coast of Maine more than 20 years ago. The Portland Press Herald reports that a renewed attempt to identify the man led to confirmation that the remains belonged to 84-year-old Philip Kahn of Las Vegas.
989wclz.com
Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified
Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
989wclz.com
Maine shelter takes in two dogs rescued from suspected dog fighting ring
Two dogs taken in by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook are looking for a forever home after being saved from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. According to CBS 13 news, the two dogs named Barney and Saphira are among the 275 dogs rescued...
