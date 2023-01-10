ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified

Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
LIMERICK, ME

