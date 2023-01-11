ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Speech Is a Master Class in Reminding Everyone Women Get More Powerful With Age

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Michelle Yeoh is already the frontrunner for Best Actress for March’s Oscar ceremony, but Tuesday night was about the Golden Globes , where she’s starting her likely sweeping run of awards. Instead of just listing off the usual thanks to agents, managers, and lawyers, Yeoh gave a great speech about ageism in Hollywood.

“I turned 60 last year. I think all of you women understand this, as the days, the years, the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well ,” she said from the podium. She elaborated about listening to her inner voice and almost talking herself out of a high-powered career at this stage of the game. “It was probably at a time I thought, ‘Hey, come on, girl, you have a good run. You worked with some of the best people. Stephen Spielberg, James Cameron, and Danny Boyle, and so it’s good. It’s all good.’ And then came along the best gift, Everything Everywhere All at Once .”

Of course, that’s when the piano, which had been annoying winners all night, tried to play her off the stage. “Shut up,” she joked. “I can beat you up,” added Yeoh. “And that’s serious.” Yep, that’s just a reminder that she has some pretty stellar moves from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon don’t mess with Yeoh.

The best part is that she soaked in the moment she’s worked so hard for while hugging her Golden Globe. “I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” Yeoh remarked. “Forty years… I’m not letting go of this.” Take it all in, you deserve it, Michelle!

SheKnows

SheKnows

