REVERE: M. Tompkins 2-1-5, J. Schiesswohl 2-1-5, Janke 3-3-11, Kelley 5-0-13, Zlojutro 1-0-3, Wojciak 1-0-2, L. Tompkins 2-1-5. Totals 16-6-44. ROOSEVELT: Nash 3-0-8, Crockett 2-1-7, Wilson 1-0-3, Dunlap 4-2-10, C. VanDamme 1-2-4, Moxley 3-0-6, Taylor 2-0-4. Totals 16-5-42. Revere - 9 - 10 - 12 - 13 — 44.
On Saturday January 14th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Berkshire High School to take on the West Geauga Wolverines in the 2023 Berkshire Hoopfest. The two day event will host 13 high school basketball games for both & girls teams from the OHSAA Northeast region. The Salem-West Geauga game will tip off at 12:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!
MANSFIELD — The 2022-23 high school basketball district tournament is still more than a month away, but fans will be treated to a tourney-type game on Saturday. Colonel Crawford visits Lucas in what looks to be a potential Division IV Willard District championship preview game on Saturday night. It is one of...
