U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
Albuquerque FBI makes changes to Violent Crime and Gang Task Force
The feds said they know several gangs in New Mexico have created a hub here to traffic drugs from Mexican cartels.
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
AG says he wants universities to cooperate with law enforcement
There is no word yet on whether New Mexico State University coaches, players and administrators will be charged for their involvement in holding on to evidence following a fatal shooting that occurred before a basketball game in Albuquerque. But the state's newly elected attorney general says something needs to be...
Law enforcement scams circulating communities, officials warn
The Federal Trade Commission said Americans lost billions from scams last year.
Bill reintroduced to address minors with guns after second incident at West Mesa HS
Tuesday, a West Mesa High School student was busted for having a gun on campus. It's not the first time a student has brought a gun to the high school this year. Last month, a gun went off in a wood shop class. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
Albuquerque man avoids jail time in property clean-up case
Last month, city fire and code enforcement descended on the property.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Four people dead in Clovis house fire. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/four-people-dead-in-clovis-house-fire/. Santa Fe gets grant funding to support immigrant …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-gets-grant-funding-to-support-immigrant-inclusion-work/. Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-armed-robbery-in-albuquerque-expected-to-take-plea-deal/. US...
City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes
The city said it already has the money for the fire station and expects to break ground later this year.
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
Santa Fe County D.A. expected to announce if charges will be pursued in "Rust" case
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office has confirmed with KOAT in an email that an announcement will be made by the end of January about whether charges will be pursued in the “Rust” case. “It's been a long time. Everyone, not only...
Albuquerque asks legislators for $50 million for housing in the city
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a legislative session flush with funds on the horizon, Albuquerque is asking for $50 million to support housing in the state’s biggest city. In an announcement Wednesday, city leaders point to a “housing crisis” as evidence that the funds are needed. “We are facing a housing crisis that affects people from all […]
Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County commissioners are speaking out about the uncivil behavior at their meetings. This comes after someone made alarming statements during public comment. Leaders in Sandoval County say a lot of it is being fueled by election deniers. At a meeting in December, Joshua James told commissioners, “You’ve all committed […]
How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they say had dozens of firearms and more than $100,000 worth of suspected stolen items. Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero after they found the items at his home and storage unit. “We have the obvious power tools and things that you […]
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
