Kings County, CA

How Kings County residents can be ready for winter storms

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Kings County has warned residents about the possible impact incoming wet weather could have.

Officials with the Kings County encourage residents to prepare for storms and natural disasters following these guidelines:

• Plan for the entire family and pets (carriers, food, litter.)
• Collect important documents (i.e., insurance policies, and vital records) to grab if you need to evacuate.
• Create an easy-to-carry emergency supply kit. Include basic food, water, medications, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, rain gear, and a first aid kit.
• Keep your car fueled in case the power is off at local gas stations.
• Identify safe routes from your home or office to higher ground.
• Establish an out-of-state “family contact,” so friends and relatives know who to call to find out where you are.
• Keep sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, lumber, and other materials handy for waterproofing.
• If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. If stranded, move to the roof so rescuers can see you.
• Avoid flooded roadways and waterways. (Just six inches of water can sweep you away.) If your car stalls in water, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground.

Sandbags

The following locations are providing self-service sandbags to residents for free, they just need to bring a shovel. Supplies are limited so residents are encouraged to only take what is needed.

  • City of Hanford 900 S. 10th Ave. 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • City of Corcoran 750 North Ave. 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • City of Lemoore Corner of F. St. and Fox St. is open Monday-Sunday
  • City of Avenal 1290 Hydrill Rd. open Monday-Sunday
  • County of Kings 11815 S. 11th Ave. Hanford, CA open Monday-Sunday

A sandbag tip is to fill bags ½ to ¾ as they work better keeping water out when stacked than bags that are completely full.

Travel safety

Motorists should plan additional time to travel within the Central Valley, avoid crossing standing water when the depth can not be determined, and should watch for stalled vehicles, downed trees, as well as areas known to be prone to flooding.

For road conditions and closures, residents can visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Power outages

Take inventory of the items that need to rely on electricity and plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet the family’s needs if there is a power outage such as a portable charger or power bank.

Have flashlights for every household member and determine whether your phone will work in a power outage and how long the battery backup will last.

Generator Safety

Officials also warn the public that portable backup generators produce the poison gas carbon monoxide (CO).

CO is an odorless, colorless gas that kills without warning and it claims the lives of hundreds of people every year and makes thousands more ill.

When using Portable Generators

• Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.
• Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors

• Install battery-operated or battery back-up CO detectors near every sleeping area in your home.
• Check CO detectors regularly to be sure they are functioning properly.

Emergency Alerts

Kings County officials ask residents to dial 211 to get help or ask questions, in this line, people can call and report non-life-threatening storm issues such as:

• Clogged catch basins
• Non-life-threatening street and residential flooding
• Sewer backups or wastewater odors
• Downed trees

For critical emergencies, residents should always call 911.

