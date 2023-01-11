ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Porterville Recorder

Colorado State visits UNLV following Cartier's 23-point game

Colorado State Rams (9-9, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-4, 1-3 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the UNLV Rebels after Patrick Cartier scored 23 points in Colorado State's 85-74 overtime loss to the Air Force Falcons. The Rebels have gone 6-3 at home. UNLV scores 76.7 points while outscoring...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Oduro leads George Mason against Davidson after 26-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (9-8, 2-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-7, 2-2 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Josh Oduro scored 26 points in George Mason's 63-62 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. The Patriots have gone 9-0 at home. George Mason averages 71.1 points while outscoring...
FAIRFAX, VA
Porterville Recorder

SE Missouri 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71

LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-11) Burrell 8-13 0-1 17, Ware 2-6 0-0 4, Childs 6-11 4-4 22, Tracey 1-5 2-2 4, Trimble 2-6 2-2 6, Cole 7-12 3-4 18, Williams 0-4 0-2 0, Lemovou 0-0 0-0 0, Wampler-Foust 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-15 71. SE MISSOURI (8-10) Clark 0-1 0-0 0,...
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

Evacuation warnings for Ponderosa area

Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. The Tulare County Roads Department was able to...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

