The 7th grade Knights ended the season on a high note winning 28 to 18 at North Montgomery. The Knights had to overcome a sluggish first half to earn their 12th win of the season. Leighton Pollert provided a big second half spark off the bench for the Knights. The Knights defense held the Chargers to 6 points in the second half. Eli Thompson and Brett Parker each had 12 points to lead the offense. The Knights end the regular season 12 and 5. The Knights cap off the season at Benton Central Saturday in the WCJC tournament. The Knights are the 2 seed in what should be a very competitive tournament.

MONTGOMERY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO