Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Port Barre vs. Pine Prairie, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GOTW preview: Southern Wells at Woodlan
Woodlan and Southern Wells will battle for a spot in the 100th ACAC Tournament championship game on Friday night.
Central Catholic basketball continues building with victory at West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE − There's no turning back the clock. Central Catholic had a girls basketball state championship in its grasp last season and the Knights faltered in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, watching as Tecumseh celebrated. "I don't think that will ever go away," senior guard Tori Thompson said of the feeling...
lccathletics.com
Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats North Montgomery 28 – 18
The 7th grade Knights ended the season on a high note winning 28 to 18 at North Montgomery. The Knights had to overcome a sluggish first half to earn their 12th win of the season. Leighton Pollert provided a big second half spark off the bench for the Knights. The Knights defense held the Chargers to 6 points in the second half. Eli Thompson and Brett Parker each had 12 points to lead the offense. The Knights end the regular season 12 and 5. The Knights cap off the season at Benton Central Saturday in the WCJC tournament. The Knights are the 2 seed in what should be a very competitive tournament.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN INDIANA 74, LITTLE ROCK 67
Percentages: FG .393, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Gardner 2-3, White 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Egbuniwe 0-1, D.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Smith). Turnovers: 7 (Gordon 3, D.Smith 2, Jefferson, Palermo). Steals: 6 (Gardner 2, White 2, John, Palermo). Technical...
Comments / 0