As the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team eases into its Big Eight conference schedule, establishing early momentum can play a large role in the final standings. The Cardinals had struggled early on in the year but are now are well on their way to doing that with some tremendous wins. After a rocky 2-9 start to the 2022-23 season, which included losing streaks of four and five games, Sun Prairie East seems to be finding some footing. The Cardinals have won three straight, parlaying...

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO