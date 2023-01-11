ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Lake Charles College Prep 48, Geo Next Generation 29. Crescent City vs. West St. John, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
LOUISIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wissports.net

Week 7 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll

Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie East adds big girls basketball conference wins

As the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team eases into its Big Eight conference schedule, establishing early momentum can play a large role in the final standings. The Cardinals had struggled early on in the year but are now are well on their way to doing that with some tremendous wins. After a rocky 2-9 start to the 2022-23 season, which included losing streaks of four and five games, Sun Prairie East seems to be finding some footing. The Cardinals have won three straight, parlaying...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Wolves bounce back with two dominant wins

Sun Prairie West has proven to be one of the area’s best girls basketball teams this season, but even the best teams drop a game here or there. The Wolves won every game in the month of December, seven straight, before kicking off 2023 with a 53-51 non-conference loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A team of Sun Prairie West’s ability is not defined by its wins. It is defined by how it responds to losses. The Wolves have bounced back with authority,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN INDIANA 74, LITTLE ROCK 67

Percentages: FG .393, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Gardner 2-3, White 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Egbuniwe 0-1, D.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Smith). Turnovers: 7 (Gordon 3, D.Smith 2, Jefferson, Palermo). Steals: 6 (Gardner 2, White 2, John, Palermo). Technical...
EVANSVILLE, IN

