Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Lake Charles College Prep 48, Geo Next Generation 29. Crescent City vs. West St. John, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62 SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 19 points and Jayden Hackett and Vince Vandervest chipped in 13 apiece as...
Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
Week 7 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
Sun Prairie East adds big girls basketball conference wins
As the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team eases into its Big Eight conference schedule, establishing early momentum can play a large role in the final standings. The Cardinals had struggled early on in the year but are now are well on their way to doing that with some tremendous wins. After a rocky 2-9 start to the 2022-23 season, which included losing streaks of four and five games, Sun Prairie East seems to be finding some footing. The Cardinals have won three straight, parlaying...
D.C. Everest boys basketball holds off Chippewa Falls
WESTON – Marcus Hall had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the D.C. Everest boys basketball team to a 73-67 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse. Hall made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, as the Evergreens improved...
Wolves bounce back with two dominant wins
Sun Prairie West has proven to be one of the area’s best girls basketball teams this season, but even the best teams drop a game here or there. The Wolves won every game in the month of December, seven straight, before kicking off 2023 with a 53-51 non-conference loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A team of Sun Prairie West’s ability is not defined by its wins. It is defined by how it responds to losses. The Wolves have bounced back with authority,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN INDIANA 74, LITTLE ROCK 67
Percentages: FG .393, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Gardner 2-3, White 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Egbuniwe 0-1, D.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Smith). Turnovers: 7 (Gordon 3, D.Smith 2, Jefferson, Palermo). Steals: 6 (Gardner 2, White 2, John, Palermo). Technical...
