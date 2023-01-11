ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Porterville Recorder

USC 68, COLORADO 61

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ruffin 3-6, da Silva 1-3, Simpson 1-4, Hammond 0-1, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hadley, Lovering, Simpson, da Silva). Turnovers: 21 (da Silva 7, Simpson 6, Hadley 3, Hammond 2, Clifford, Lovering, O'Brien).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 86, STANFORD 69

Percentages: FG .343, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Agarwal 3-7, Murrell 2-5, S.Jones 2-7, Angel 1-2, Ingram 1-4, M.Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingram, Keefe, M.Jones). Turnovers: 12 (Gealer 2, Ingram 2, Murrell 2, O'Connell 2, Agarwal, Angel, M.Jones, Silva). Steals: 6 (S.Jones...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ARIZONA 86, OREGON STATE 74

Percentages: FG .525, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Ramey 3-8, Kriisa 3-9, A.Tubelis 1-1, Bal 1-1, Henderson 1-3, Larsson 1-3, Boswell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Larsson, Ramey). Turnovers: 17 (Kriisa 5, Ramey 4, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Bal, Ballo,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .404, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Avery 3-6, Gordon 2-3, Feit 2-5, Beck 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muhammad). Turnovers: 14 (Muhammad 3, Beck 2, Feit 2, Gordon 2, Pinson 2, Avery, Bradley, Washington).
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 92, SAN FRANCISCO 87

Percentages: FG .459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Roberts 6-10, Shabazz 4-10, Kunen 2-3, Hawthorne 1-4, Williams 1-4, Meeks 0-2, Rishwain 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawthorne). Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Shabazz 3, Kunen 2, Rishwain 2, Markovetskyy, Meeks, Roberts). Steals: 9 (Shabazz 3,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND STATE 75, NORTHERN ARIZONA 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (McLaughlin 3-6, Haymon 2-3, Lloyd 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Fort 0-1, Wistrcill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fort, Mains). Turnovers: 16 (Fuller 5, Lloyd 4, Towt 3, Fort 2, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 4 (McLaughlin 2, Fuller, Lloyd).
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 119, Portland 113

Percentages: FG .494, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Garland 2-3, Rubio 2-4, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Allen 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Love 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Mobley). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 4, Mitchell 3, LeVert 2, Okoro, Osman). Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Okoro...
Porterville Recorder

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 85, UTAH TECH 72

Percentages: FG .564, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jossell 4-10, Cajuste 1-1, Hawkins 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-1, Ware 1-1, Hayman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Tezeno 3, Cajuste 2, Hall 2, Jossell 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Armbrester, Hawkins, Hayman, Ware). Steals: 14 (Hall 4, Ware...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 94, LINDENWOOD 71

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .456, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Childs 6-8, Burrell 1-1, Cole 1-2, Tracey 0-1, Ware 0-1, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Burrell 6, Cole 3, Childs 2, Tracey, Williams). Steals: 7 (Childs 3, Burrell 2,...
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

LAMAR 69, NICHOLLS STATE 66

Percentages: FG .313, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Terrell 3-5, Maxwell 1-1, Huffman 1-3, White 1-5, Thomas 1-6, P.Spencer 0-3, Nelson 0-4, Jones 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones, Littles, Nelson, P.Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 4 (Huffman, Littles, P.Spencer, Thomas). Steals: 9 (Huffman 3, Jones...
Porterville Recorder

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 90, DENVER 70

Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (White 3-5, Hastreiter 3-7, Miller 2-5, Wheeler-Thomas 1-1, Skunberg 1-5, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 4, Streit, White). Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 4, Morgan 2, Miller, Streit, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee 62, Texas A&M 50

TENNESSEE (13-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 70.0. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, 21.4 (Darby 2-6, Puckett 1-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Horston 5, Walker 3, Puckett 2, Franklin 2, Jackson 2, Powell 2, Hollingshead 2, Striplin 1, Darby 1) Steals: 10...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 80, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 48

Percentages: FG .304, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Talbot 2-3, Castro 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Cornish 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson). Turnovers: 12 (Castro 2, Gibson 2, Wilson 2, Anderson, Cornish, Domingos, Humphrey, Talbot, Weaver). Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Castro,...

