Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Port Barre vs. Pine Prairie, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
1/12 Prep Basketball Recap – Northrop pulls away from Bellmont
Neveah Jackson surpassed 1,000 career points to help Northrop pull away from Bellmont on Thursday.
GOTW preview: Southern Wells at Woodlan
Woodlan and Southern Wells will battle for a spot in the 100th ACAC Tournament championship game on Friday night.
Central Catholic basketball continues building with victory at West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE − There's no turning back the clock. Central Catholic had a girls basketball state championship in its grasp last season and the Knights faltered in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, watching as Tecumseh celebrated. "I don't think that will ever go away," senior guard Tori Thompson said of the feeling...
