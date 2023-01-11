Read full article on original website
UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Virginia
North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot exited the game against Virginia with an injury on Tuesday. Bacot, the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.8 points and 11.2 boards per game, appeared to roll his left ankle at the 18:42 mark of the first half. Justin McKoy replaced Bacot. Coach Hubert Davis told ESPN at...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 85, UTAH TECH 72
Percentages: FG .564, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jossell 4-10, Cajuste 1-1, Hawkins 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-1, Ware 1-1, Hayman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Tezeno 3, Cajuste 2, Hall 2, Jossell 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Armbrester, Hawkins, Hayman, Ware). Steals: 14 (Hall 4, Ware...
Sharpshooting Hurricanes improve to 10-0 at home with 88-72 win over Boston College
The 16th-ranked University of Miami men’s basketball team had played just two games over a 21-day span, due to the holidays and weather cancellation of the game against Vermont, so the Hurricanes were itching to get on the court Wednesday night against Boston College.
USC 68, COLORADO 61
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ruffin 3-6, da Silva 1-3, Simpson 1-4, Hammond 0-1, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hadley, Lovering, Simpson, da Silva). Turnovers: 21 (da Silva 7, Simpson 6, Hadley 3, Hammond 2, Clifford, Lovering, O'Brien).
LONG BEACH STATE 77, CAL POLY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Fleming 2-2, Jory 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Sanders 1-5, C.Hunter 0-2, Prukop 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma 2). Turnovers: 18 (C.Hunter 3, Prukop 3, Taylor 3, Koroma 2, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Franklin, Haller, Jory, Penn-Johnson). Steals:...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Looks To Bounce Back Against Wake Forest
The No. 7 Fighting Irish are coming off their worst shooting and scoring performance of the season in Sunday's loss to North Carolina
PORTLAND STATE 75, NORTHERN ARIZONA 74
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (McLaughlin 3-6, Haymon 2-3, Lloyd 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Fort 0-1, Wistrcill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fort, Mains). Turnovers: 16 (Fuller 5, Lloyd 4, Towt 3, Fort 2, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 4 (McLaughlin 2, Fuller, Lloyd).
SOUTHERN UTAH 86, SAM HOUSTON STATE 74
Percentages: FG .483, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Powers 4-6, Wilkerson 2-3, Huefner 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Wrzeszcz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezeagu, May). Turnovers: 13 (Huefner 3, Scroggins 3, Ezeagu 2, Ray 2, Grant, Ikpe, Powers). Steals: 5 (Grant...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 90, DENVER 70
Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (White 3-5, Hastreiter 3-7, Miller 2-5, Wheeler-Thomas 1-1, Skunberg 1-5, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 4, Streit, White). Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 4, Morgan 2, Miller, Streit, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson...
WASHINGTON 86, STANFORD 69
Percentages: FG .343, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Agarwal 3-7, Murrell 2-5, S.Jones 2-7, Angel 1-2, Ingram 1-4, M.Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingram, Keefe, M.Jones). Turnovers: 12 (Gealer 2, Ingram 2, Murrell 2, O'Connell 2, Agarwal, Angel, M.Jones, Silva). Steals: 6 (S.Jones...
Boston faces Charlotte on 5-game win streak
Boston Celtics (31-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte. The Hornets are 5-21 against conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 118.6 points to opponents and has been...
Live Updates: Wake Forest 90, Florida State 75 - FINAL
Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
Maddy Westbeld Leads Notre Dame To 86-47 Romp Of Wake Forest
Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points in bounce back win for the Fighting Irish
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 94, LINDENWOOD 71
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .456, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Childs 6-8, Burrell 1-1, Cole 1-2, Tracey 0-1, Ware 0-1, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Burrell 6, Cole 3, Childs 2, Tracey, Williams). Steals: 7 (Childs 3, Burrell 2,...
PORTLAND 92, SAN FRANCISCO 87
Percentages: FG .459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Roberts 6-10, Shabazz 4-10, Kunen 2-3, Hawthorne 1-4, Williams 1-4, Meeks 0-2, Rishwain 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawthorne). Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Shabazz 3, Kunen 2, Rishwain 2, Markovetskyy, Meeks, Roberts). Steals: 9 (Shabazz 3,...
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59
RUTGERS (8-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.3, FT 77.8. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, 12.5 (Bates 1-1, Lafayette 0-1, Sidibe 0-1, Smikle 0-2, Carter 0-1, Streeter 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Smikle 2, Sidibe 1) Turnovers: 20 (Smikle 6, Brown 4, Sidibe 4, Carter 2, Cornwell 1, Lafayette 1, Streeter 1, Team 1) Steals: 9...
Tennessee 62, Texas A&M 50
TENNESSEE (13-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 70.0. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, 21.4 (Darby 2-6, Puckett 1-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Horston 5, Walker 3, Puckett 2, Franklin 2, Jackson 2, Powell 2, Hollingshead 2, Striplin 1, Darby 1) Steals: 10...
Cleveland 119, Portland 113
Percentages: FG .494, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Garland 2-3, Rubio 2-4, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Allen 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Love 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Mobley). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 4, Mitchell 3, LeVert 2, Okoro, Osman). Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Okoro...
Virginia Tech Hokies DL Norell Pollard announces his Return for 2023
Virginia Tech received a huge boost to their defensive line when Norell Pollard announced via social media that he will be returning to Blacksburg, Virginia next fall. The fifth year senior was named a Captain ahead of the 2022 season and started in all 11 games. The seasoned defensive lineman has recorded 94 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in his playing career.
Dallas 119, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .500, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Doncic 4-9, Hardaway Jr. 3-11, Dinwiddie 2-6, Wood 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Ntilikina 1-1, Bertans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Wood 5, Dinwiddie 2, Bullock, Doncic). Turnovers: 16 (Doncic 5, Dinwiddie 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Hardy 2,...
