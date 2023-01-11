Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO