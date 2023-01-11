ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 85, UTAH TECH 72

Percentages: FG .564, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jossell 4-10, Cajuste 1-1, Hawkins 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-1, Ware 1-1, Hayman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Tezeno 3, Cajuste 2, Hall 2, Jossell 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Armbrester, Hawkins, Hayman, Ware). Steals: 14 (Hall 4, Ware...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
USC 68, COLORADO 61

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ruffin 3-6, da Silva 1-3, Simpson 1-4, Hammond 0-1, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hadley, Lovering, Simpson, da Silva). Turnovers: 21 (da Silva 7, Simpson 6, Hadley 3, Hammond 2, Clifford, Lovering, O'Brien).
LOS ANGELES, CA
LONG BEACH STATE 77, CAL POLY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Fleming 2-2, Jory 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Sanders 1-5, C.Hunter 0-2, Prukop 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma 2). Turnovers: 18 (C.Hunter 3, Prukop 3, Taylor 3, Koroma 2, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Franklin, Haller, Jory, Penn-Johnson). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
PORTLAND STATE 75, NORTHERN ARIZONA 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (McLaughlin 3-6, Haymon 2-3, Lloyd 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Fort 0-1, Wistrcill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fort, Mains). Turnovers: 16 (Fuller 5, Lloyd 4, Towt 3, Fort 2, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 4 (McLaughlin 2, Fuller, Lloyd).
PORTLAND, OR
SOUTHERN UTAH 86, SAM HOUSTON STATE 74

Percentages: FG .483, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Powers 4-6, Wilkerson 2-3, Huefner 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Wrzeszcz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezeagu, May). Turnovers: 13 (Huefner 3, Scroggins 3, Ezeagu 2, Ray 2, Grant, Ikpe, Powers). Steals: 5 (Grant...
HOUSTON, TX
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 90, DENVER 70

Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (White 3-5, Hastreiter 3-7, Miller 2-5, Wheeler-Thomas 1-1, Skunberg 1-5, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 4, Streit, White). Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 4, Morgan 2, Miller, Streit, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson...
DENVER, CO
WASHINGTON 86, STANFORD 69

Percentages: FG .343, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Agarwal 3-7, Murrell 2-5, S.Jones 2-7, Angel 1-2, Ingram 1-4, M.Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingram, Keefe, M.Jones). Turnovers: 12 (Gealer 2, Ingram 2, Murrell 2, O'Connell 2, Agarwal, Angel, M.Jones, Silva). Steals: 6 (S.Jones...
STANFORD, CA
Boston faces Charlotte on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (31-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte. The Hornets are 5-21 against conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 118.6 points to opponents and has been...
BOSTON, MA
Live Updates: Wake Forest 90, Florida State 75 - FINAL

Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 94, LINDENWOOD 71

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .456, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Childs 6-8, Burrell 1-1, Cole 1-2, Tracey 0-1, Ware 0-1, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Burrell 6, Cole 3, Childs 2, Tracey, Williams). Steals: 7 (Childs 3, Burrell 2,...
MISSOURI STATE
PORTLAND 92, SAN FRANCISCO 87

Percentages: FG .459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Roberts 6-10, Shabazz 4-10, Kunen 2-3, Hawthorne 1-4, Williams 1-4, Meeks 0-2, Rishwain 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawthorne). Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Shabazz 3, Kunen 2, Rishwain 2, Markovetskyy, Meeks, Roberts). Steals: 9 (Shabazz 3,...
PORTLAND, OR
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59

RUTGERS (8-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.3, FT 77.8. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, 12.5 (Bates 1-1, Lafayette 0-1, Sidibe 0-1, Smikle 0-2, Carter 0-1, Streeter 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Smikle 2, Sidibe 1) Turnovers: 20 (Smikle 6, Brown 4, Sidibe 4, Carter 2, Cornwell 1, Lafayette 1, Streeter 1, Team 1) Steals: 9...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tennessee 62, Texas A&M 50

TENNESSEE (13-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 70.0. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, 21.4 (Darby 2-6, Puckett 1-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Horston 5, Walker 3, Puckett 2, Franklin 2, Jackson 2, Powell 2, Hollingshead 2, Striplin 1, Darby 1) Steals: 10...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cleveland 119, Portland 113

Percentages: FG .494, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Garland 2-3, Rubio 2-4, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Allen 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Love 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Mobley). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 4, Mitchell 3, LeVert 2, Okoro, Osman). Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Okoro...
Virginia Tech Hokies DL Norell Pollard announces his Return for 2023

Virginia Tech received a huge boost to their defensive line when Norell Pollard announced via social media that he will be returning to Blacksburg, Virginia next fall. The fifth year senior was named a Captain ahead of the 2022 season and started in all 11 games. The seasoned defensive lineman has recorded 94 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in his playing career.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Dallas 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .500, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Doncic 4-9, Hardaway Jr. 3-11, Dinwiddie 2-6, Wood 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Ntilikina 1-1, Bertans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Wood 5, Dinwiddie 2, Bullock, Doncic). Turnovers: 16 (Doncic 5, Dinwiddie 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Hardy 2,...

