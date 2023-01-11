ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft

Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs. Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game.
RICHMOND, VA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’

For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?

It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game

Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer

Walker Howard, one of the more coveted quarterback recruits a year ago, is leaving LSU and entering the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal

For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Chargers at Jaguars

DUUUUVALLLLL! Postseason football is back in Jacksonville for the first time since, you guessed it, the Blake Bortles era. This time around, the Jags actually have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, although he still has a lot to prove. I get Justin Herbert is a stud in his own right but something about Brandon Staley coaching the Chargers has me going with the home dog here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
KNOXVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brady Downplays Perfect Record Against Cowboys Before Playoff Game

View the original article to see embedded media. As Tom Brady prepares for his 20th career playoff appearance, the Buccaneers quarterback has been enveloped by even more commotion than usual given his unblemished record against Tampa’s wild-card round opponent, the Cowboys. For his career, Brady owns a 7–0 mark...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?

College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
KNOXVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?

When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview

Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE

Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Game Prediction

The Chargers and Jaguars will meet for the second time this season on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field where they'll square off in the Wild Card Round. Both team's enter the matchup with very limited playoff experience organizationally and in terms of the players on the roster. The Chargers haven't reached the postseason since 2018 and the Jaguars last trip came in 2017.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy