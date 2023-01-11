Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs. Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Has Big Praise For Ravens’ Defense Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Baltimore
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about whether or not Lamar Jackson will play on Sunday night, but Bengals star Joe Burrow knows this game against the Ravens is going to be a challenge, regardless of who is under center for Baltimore. The 26-year-old praised the Ravens' defense,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’
For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Come on Man!’: Tom Brady Reminded of Final Patriots Throw by New Teammate
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embark upon on another Super Bowl trek, they're perhaps hoping that quarterback Tom Brady doesn't emulate his time as a New England Patriot ... at least the final part, anyway. During a break in Tampa's prep for Monday's NFC Wild Card showdown against the Dallas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer
Walker Howard, one of the more coveted quarterback recruits a year ago, is leaving LSU and entering the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Chargers at Jaguars
DUUUUVALLLLL! Postseason football is back in Jacksonville for the first time since, you guessed it, the Blake Bortles era. This time around, the Jags actually have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, although he still has a lot to prove. I get Justin Herbert is a stud in his own right but something about Brandon Staley coaching the Chargers has me going with the home dog here.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brady Downplays Perfect Record Against Cowboys Before Playoff Game
View the original article to see embedded media. As Tom Brady prepares for his 20th career playoff appearance, the Buccaneers quarterback has been enveloped by even more commotion than usual given his unblemished record against Tampa’s wild-card round opponent, the Cowboys. For his career, Brady owns a 7–0 mark...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?
When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Game Prediction
The Chargers and Jaguars will meet for the second time this season on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field where they'll square off in the Wild Card Round. Both team's enter the matchup with very limited playoff experience organizationally and in terms of the players on the roster. The Chargers haven't reached the postseason since 2018 and the Jaguars last trip came in 2017.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
Comments / 0