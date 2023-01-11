Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings beat Leafs to end nine-game skid vs. Toronto
DETROIT – Strong goaltending, solid defensive play and timely goaltending Thursday enabled the Detroit Red Wings to finally solve the mastery the Toronto Maple Leafs had over them for an extended stretch. Ville Husso made 32 saves and the Red Wings defeated the Leafs 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Griffins again scratch Jakub Vrana, who needs to up compete level
Jakub Vrana was scratched for the second game in a row Friday by the Grand Rapids Griffins, who lost 4-0 to the Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena. Griffins coach Ben Simon, in his postgame media address, was asked what Vrana needs to do to get back in the lineup.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ third-period rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Columbus
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings staged a furious third-period rally Saturday but could not overcome their many defensive mistakes earlier in the game. Patrik Laine scored three goals for his 10th career hat trick and the Columbus Jackets held on for a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde encouraged by progress, depth at midseason
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are only slightly ahead of last season’s pace as they hit the midway mark on Saturday. But Derek Lalonde has been encouraged by progress during his first 40 games as coach. “The overall five-on-five play has been pretty good,” Lalonde said. “Probably...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Robby Fabbri bringing energy, offense following long absence
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde wasn’t too familiar with Robby Fabbri, so general manager Steve Yzerman brought him up to speed. “Steve’s brought up, ‘You’re going to like him,’ " Lalonde said. “I saw glimpses of it in video or playing them in the past, but until you have him every single day … He’s been as advertised from the previous management and staff. Hopefully, he can sustain it and stay consistent with it.”
MLive.com
How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/12/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following one of their wildest games of the season, the Detroit Red Wings get set to take on another Canadian foe on Thursday night, as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to town for the final time this season. After losing to the Maple Leafs this past Saturday, the Red...
MLive.com
Red Wings look to end Toronto’s dominant run against them
The Detroit Red Wings overcame fatigue and sluggishness to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday. They face a bigger challenge tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., ESPN). Toronto has won nine in a row against the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21. Toronto is 18-1-2...
MLive.com
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings NHL predictions, picks & odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Saturday features a huge 14-game NHL slate, and the action gets started with an early afternoon puck drop. Later in the evening, the...
MLive.com
Pistons’ comeback efforts fall short, lose 116-110 to Pelicans
DETROIT -- Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic and New Orleans’ Jonas Valauncias traded baskets in a competitive opening quarter of the Pistons-Pelicans game on Friday night. In the end, it was Valanciuas and his team leaving Little Caesars Arena with the victory, as the Pelicans defeated the Pistons 116-110. Bogdanovic...
MLive.com
$2,000 PointsBet promo: Use bonus code RFPICKS14 to claim this offer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. PointsBet is all about giving second chances to its new customers, and that’s why you can claim not one but two free bets...
MLive.com
How to get tickets for Pistons-Knicks and get a free Cade Cunningham bobblehead
The Detroit Pistons suffered a 30-point loss to the New York Knicks in their last meeting at Little Caesars Arena (Nov. 29, 2022). They will attempt to avenge that loss on Sunday when the host the Knicks for the second time this season. During that November matchup, Pistons forward Isaiah...
