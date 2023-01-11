ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings beat Leafs to end nine-game skid vs. Toronto

DETROIT – Strong goaltending, solid defensive play and timely goaltending Thursday enabled the Detroit Red Wings to finally solve the mastery the Toronto Maple Leafs had over them for an extended stretch. Ville Husso made 32 saves and the Red Wings defeated the Leafs 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ third-period rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Columbus

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings staged a furious third-period rally Saturday but could not overcome their many defensive mistakes earlier in the game. Patrik Laine scored three goals for his 10th career hat trick and the Columbus Jackets held on for a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde encouraged by progress, depth at midseason

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are only slightly ahead of last season’s pace as they hit the midway mark on Saturday. But Derek Lalonde has been encouraged by progress during his first 40 games as coach. “The overall five-on-five play has been pretty good,” Lalonde said. “Probably...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Robby Fabbri bringing energy, offense following long absence

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde wasn’t too familiar with Robby Fabbri, so general manager Steve Yzerman brought him up to speed. “Steve’s brought up, ‘You’re going to like him,’ " Lalonde said. “I saw glimpses of it in video or playing them in the past, but until you have him every single day … He’s been as advertised from the previous management and staff. Hopefully, he can sustain it and stay consistent with it.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings look to end Toronto’s dominant run against them

The Detroit Red Wings overcame fatigue and sluggishness to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday. They face a bigger challenge tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., ESPN). Toronto has won nine in a row against the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21. Toronto is 18-1-2...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings NHL predictions, picks & odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Saturday features a huge 14-game NHL slate, and the action gets started with an early afternoon puck drop. Later in the evening, the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Pistons’ comeback efforts fall short, lose 116-110 to Pelicans

DETROIT -- Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic and New Orleans’ Jonas Valauncias traded baskets in a competitive opening quarter of the Pistons-Pelicans game on Friday night. In the end, it was Valanciuas and his team leaving Little Caesars Arena with the victory, as the Pelicans defeated the Pistons 116-110. Bogdanovic...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

$2,000 PointsBet promo: Use bonus code RFPICKS14 to claim this offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. PointsBet is all about giving second chances to its new customers, and that’s why you can claim not one but two free bets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy