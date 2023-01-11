DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde wasn’t too familiar with Robby Fabbri, so general manager Steve Yzerman brought him up to speed. “Steve’s brought up, ‘You’re going to like him,’ " Lalonde said. “I saw glimpses of it in video or playing them in the past, but until you have him every single day … He’s been as advertised from the previous management and staff. Hopefully, he can sustain it and stay consistent with it.”

