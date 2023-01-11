ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Rep. Ron Estes votes for taxpayer protection act

By Knss Staff
 2 days ago

Kansas Congressman Ron Estes voted in favor of H.R. 23 – the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. The bill passed 221 to 210. Before the vote, Rep. Estes spoke on the House floor in support of the legislation.

"The Kansans I represent need relief from the high gas prices and rampant inflation caused by the current administration and one-party rule," said Rep. Estes. "My constituents don’t need a super-charged IRS that will investigate their transactions between friends and sic 87,000 new agents on them."

Republicans are blocking the Biden administration from unleashing 87,000 new IRS agents to go after families and small businesses and their unprecedented increase in IRS audits. The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act rescinds all new IRS funding for squeezing middle-class families and small businesses while enhancing the services Americans expect to receive from their government.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, Democrats’ supercharged IRS will cause audit rates to "rise for all taxpayers," and a conservative analysis shows that returning audit rates to 2010 levels would mean 1.2 million more audits, with more than 700,000 of those falling on taxpayers making $75,000 or less.

Wichita, KS
