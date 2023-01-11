ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup On Tuesday Night

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga have been ruled out.

Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday."

Curry has missed the last 11 games with a shoulder injury, so getting him back in the lineup should give the Warriors a massive boost.

He is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

The Warriors are currently 20-20 in 40 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are also 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors are unbelievable, with a 17-4 record in 21 games at the Chase Center.

Curry has led the Warriors to the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons, and they have won four NBA Championships in that span.

Last season, Curry won his first career Finals MVP when the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the title.

Meanwhile, the Suns enter the night with a 20-21 record in 41 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the west.

