4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with Freeway League victory over rival Troy
Sunny Hills’ Ethan Castro vies for the ball with Troy’s Brendan Lee and a teammate. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Soccer has a wide assortment of clever plays, most of which rarely work. But when they do …. Sunny Hills ran a play that was...
PHOTOS: Strong second half lifts Crean Lutheran past Pacifica in Empire League game
Crean Lutheran players, including starters cheer on their teammates late in Friday’s Empire League game. Coach Nate Klitzing substituted once the Saints had a comfortable margin. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs; John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team had a big second half to...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom defeats Garden Grove for third straight league victory
Christian Castellon of Garden Grove tries to steal the ball from Heber Quero of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated in Golden West League play, defeating Garden Grove 46-32 Friday night at Segestrom. The league-leading Jaguars (8-10, 3-0)...
Orange County basketball updates and highlights for Friday night, Jan. 13
Crean Lutheran 43, Pacifica 39 (after 3 quarters) Estancia 53, Calvary Chapel 37: CHECK BACK LATER FOR PHOTOS. Segerstrom 21, Garden Grove 17 (After 2 quarters) Loara 70, Rancho Alamitos 34: Loara’s 6-7 junior Center Markus Toscano had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Henry Phan had 19 points to lead Rancho Alamitos.
San Juan Preps Roundup: SJH Basketball Teams Dominate League Openers, JSerra Soccer Teams Ranked Highly
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Building Momentum, Wins League Opener. The path to a second straight South Coast League championship started out on a strong...
Three OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF girls water polo polls
Three Orange County high school girls water polo teams earned No. 1 rankings in their divisions and a number of other teams received high rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In Division 1, Orange Lutheran is first and Foothill and Los Alamitos are tied for second. JSerra is ranked...
Triton Report: SCHS Girls Basketball, Water Polo Open League with Dominant Showings
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Girls Basketball Rolls Aliso Niguel in League Opener. After its first back-to-back losses of the season, the San Clemente girls basketball team has returned to form...
San Juan Hills, Aliso Niguel and Newport Harbor capture Wednesday night wins
San Juan Hills 72, San Clemente 48: The Stallions opened league victory with a win Wednesday. Mason Hodges scored 15 points, Adam Aziz had 14 points and four 3-pointers and Nate Brosch 11 points to lead San Juan Hills (12-7, 1-0). Aliso Niguel 71, Dana Hills 65: The Wolverines (12-7,...
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures Orange Coast League victory over Saddleback
Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson drives the lane Wednesday against Saddleback. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team led from the start and went on to defeat Saddleback 72-34 in an Orange Coast League game Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. Calvary Chapel held a 44-14...
PHOTOS: Santa Ana finishes strong to defeat Estancia in key Orange Coast League game
Santa Ana Coach Zach Johnson congratulates center Emmanuel Lemus after Wednesday’s win. Luis Sandoval (left) and Jack Rivera (No. 31) also contributed to the win. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team started strong but had to withstand a fourth quarter charge by...
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills notches late goal then defeats Buena Park in overtime thriller
Sunny Hills teammates swarm Sam Takaki (No. 6) after his goal in the final minute of second overtime gave the Lancers a 3-2 victory over Buena Park. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After a look at records, it doesn’t appear any team has gone 10-0 in Freeway...
Dan O’Shea’s decision to become St. Margaret’s football coach ‘all about family’
Coach Dan O’Shea with his wife Elizabeth and the couple’s sons Jack (right) and Peter after the CdM won the CIF Division 1-A state title in 2019. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Dan O’Shea’s decision to pursue a new challenge as head football coach at...
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students
Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
New Homes for Sale in San Juan Capistrano
Homes began opening for sale this week in Avelina, a new neighborhood near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. “This new collection of High Performance Homes is perfectly located in an exceptionally popular area of South Orange County, known for its overall quality of life, walkability and historical charm,” said Patrick Higgins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Southern California Division of Landsea Homes, the homebuilder, in a news release. “Interest for homes at Avelina has been strong since the first announcement, and the area is very popular with new home buyers.”
Bodyrok San Clemente Looks to Be ‘Pilates 2.0’
Fitness enthusiasts Carleigh and Scott Krass look to take Pilates workouts in San Clemente to the next level with the recent opening of Bodyrok, a studio with a nightclub vibe. Bodyrok sessions are high-intensity and low-impact, using fast transitions between exercises to speed up a full workout from an hour...
Mission Preservation Foundation Board Adds New Members
Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community. Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas
One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
Music For All Seasons: Long Beach Symphony presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor
On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year. Each of the seasons will be exquisitely...
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 50. Southwest wind 15...
