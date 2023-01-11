ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Syracuse, NY

Should minimum wage increases be tied to inflation?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is a push by New Yorkers to help families hurt the most by soaring inflation, but some are questioning if it is the right move. Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to pay workers making minimum wage more as costs continue to rise. She is pitching a plan to lawmakers to tie the minimum wage to inflation.
SYRACUSE, NY
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!

Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
CORTLAND, NY
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hancock Airport confirms FAA outage impacting Syracuse flights

Syracuse, N.Y. — Representatives from Syracuse Hancock International Airport confirm a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage is affecting flights into and out of the Syracuse airport. The airport says it will be providing updates through its Twitter feed as information becomes available from the FAA. Passengers are advised to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Snow returns to Central New York Friday

Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York is waking up to a quick hitting burst of rain and snow to start our Thursday. Expect wet roads for the morning commute, with less than an inch of snow accumulation across the higher elevations. A second system will cross through the state...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cats and lizards rescued from Ithaca house fire

Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place on the northside of the city Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night Ithaca Fire responded to the 300 block of Hancock Street for reports of a house fire. Several units arrived to find a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house.
ITHACA, NY
'They are truly amazing': Syracuse zoo gives update on miracle baby elephants

The twin male elephants born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse last October are doing well and steadily gaining weight at a rate of about 1-to-3 pounds daily, according to Seth Groesbeck, Collection Manager at Rosamond Gifford Zoo. One of the twins has remained about 10 pounds heavier than the other since their birth, the zoo said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
SYRACUSE, NY
Passerby reports smoke in Syracuse neighborhood, fire crews find fire and alert occupants

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, but had to find the source of the fire themselves. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called authorities because of smoke in the area. Crews were dispatched and located a house on the 100 block of Graves Street with smoke and fire coming from the attic, the fire department said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Running for women's rights: Right to Run 5K comes to Seneca Falls after two-year hiatus

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — After two years of not being able to run in person, the Right to Run 5K race will once again be held in Seneca Falls on July 1. The Right to Run race was created as an ode to the women’s rights movement, which flourished across the country after the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention called upon women to organize and petition for their rights.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Ithaca man strikes sheriff's patrol car with vehicle, flees on foot

ITHACA, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, a marked Tompkins County Sheriff's Office patrol car, which was en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating, was struck by another vehicle. Ithaca Police responded to the report of the two-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of...
ITHACA, NY

