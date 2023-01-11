SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — After two years of not being able to run in person, the Right to Run 5K race will once again be held in Seneca Falls on July 1. The Right to Run race was created as an ode to the women’s rights movement, which flourished across the country after the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention called upon women to organize and petition for their rights.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO