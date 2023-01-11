Read full article on original website
Should minimum wage increases be tied to inflation?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is a push by New Yorkers to help families hurt the most by soaring inflation, but some are questioning if it is the right move. Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to pay workers making minimum wage more as costs continue to rise. She is pitching a plan to lawmakers to tie the minimum wage to inflation.
A new lawsuit reveals the purchase of Great Northern Mall has hit yet another standstill
Clay, N.Y. — The sale of the Great Northern Mall in the town of Clay has hit yet another standstill, after the proposed buyers filed a lawsuit alleging that current owners are stalling the final purchase of the property. “We have given the seller an extension to Dec. 29th,”...
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!
Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
Upstate Golisano's After Hours Care facility returns to normal hours after decline in RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Golisano After Hours Care at the Upstate Community Hospital will return to normal hours, effective Thursday, Jan. 12. Hours will be Monday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. In November, the hospital had to expand the hours...
Hancock Airport confirms FAA outage impacting Syracuse flights
Syracuse, N.Y. — Representatives from Syracuse Hancock International Airport confirm a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage is affecting flights into and out of the Syracuse airport. The airport says it will be providing updates through its Twitter feed as information becomes available from the FAA. Passengers are advised to...
Snow returns to Central New York Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York is waking up to a quick hitting burst of rain and snow to start our Thursday. Expect wet roads for the morning commute, with less than an inch of snow accumulation across the higher elevations. A second system will cross through the state...
Cats and lizards rescued from Ithaca house fire
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place on the northside of the city Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night Ithaca Fire responded to the 300 block of Hancock Street for reports of a house fire. Several units arrived to find a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house.
'They are truly amazing': Syracuse zoo gives update on miracle baby elephants
The twin male elephants born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse last October are doing well and steadily gaining weight at a rate of about 1-to-3 pounds daily, according to Seth Groesbeck, Collection Manager at Rosamond Gifford Zoo. One of the twins has remained about 10 pounds heavier than the other since their birth, the zoo said.
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
Black cat Wednesday is Oswego County Humane Society's pet of the week!
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Wednesday is Oswego County Human Society’s Pet of the Week. Wednesday thrives in chaos, she currently lives with a foster family with kids, cats and dogs — and loves every second of it!. She is a curious little black kitten who is playful and...
High-rise apartment fire on Lodi St. Thursday afternoon sends two to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An apartment on the fifth floor of a high-rise apartment building caught flame Thursday afternoon. On Thursday at 1:25 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi St. in the City of Syracuse. Firefighters...
Passerby reports smoke in Syracuse neighborhood, fire crews find fire and alert occupants
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, but had to find the source of the fire themselves. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called authorities because of smoke in the area. Crews were dispatched and located a house on the 100 block of Graves Street with smoke and fire coming from the attic, the fire department said.
Bird excursion scheduled to see bald eagles, other wildlife near Onondaga Lake this month
Onondaga County, NY — Due to the overwhelming interest in Onondaga Lake’s bald eagles and waterfowl, the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps has scheduled a second birding excursion for the month of January. You can join Corps leaders on Saturday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for...
Education lawyer explains Baldwinsville superintendent termination hearing process
New York — A lawyer in education law has explained the process of an impartial hearing, revolving around the possible termination of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. Superintendent Jason Thomson is still getting paid while he waits for the board of education's decision on his future leading the Baldwinsville School...
Running for women's rights: Right to Run 5K comes to Seneca Falls after two-year hiatus
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — After two years of not being able to run in person, the Right to Run 5K race will once again be held in Seneca Falls on July 1. The Right to Run race was created as an ode to the women’s rights movement, which flourished across the country after the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention called upon women to organize and petition for their rights.
Ithaca man strikes sheriff's patrol car with vehicle, flees on foot
ITHACA, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, a marked Tompkins County Sheriff's Office patrol car, which was en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating, was struck by another vehicle. Ithaca Police responded to the report of the two-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of...
Oswego High School issued hold-in-place order Monday after school officer attacked
OSWEGO, N.Y. — On Monday at approximately 12 p.m., several students at Oswego High School engaged in a verbal altercation in the school's cafeteria. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the school’s resource officer and other staff approached the students. A female student got verbally involved in...
