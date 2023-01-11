Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year, Spring Festival, Tet Nguyen Dan, and Seollal — takes place next week on Sunday, January 22. This year is the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. Traditionally, Lunar New Year is marked by celebrations meant to usher in good fortune and luck, and this year in New Orleans, there is one new, particularly exciting celebration planned. NOLA Nite Market, the organizer of a hugely popular four-year-old nighttime festival, is hosting a two-day Lunar New Year food festival.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO