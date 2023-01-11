Read full article on original website
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
shepherdexpress.com
Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic
Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Events to liven up your January
MILWAUKEE - We're in the dog days of winter, and it can often feel like there's nothing going on, but that couldn't be farther from the truth! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with events to liven up your January.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
gotodestinations.com
Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee
Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago
Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New movie 'Plane' now in theaters
A pilot fights to keep his passengers save after an emergency landing on a war-torn island. "Plane" hits theaters today. Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with the details.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alice Cooper Milwaukee concert; coming to Miller High Life Theatre in May
MILWAUKEE - Rock legend Alice Cooper is coming to Milwaukee for a concert at Miller High Life Theatre on Wednesday, May 3. Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The show on May 3 kicks off at 8 p.m. A news release...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes 'Plant-Itary Orbits' Train Show
MILWAUKEE - Visit the Mitchell Park Domes between January 14 and March 26 to experience trains in space at their 'Plant-Itary Orbits' Train Show. Amelia Jones is getting a sneak peek at the exhibit, and what's in store at The Domes for 2023.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington library dog retires: 'Hard not to cry'
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A well-loved volunteer at a Port Washington library will soon begin a new chapter in his life, but first, he says goodbye. The library is the perfect place to get your nose – human or otherwise – in a good book. Now that he's leaving the reading scene, Diesel the dog will be missed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'
Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
How do you properly pronounce Racine?
There are some difficult town names in Wisconsin to say especially if you are from out town like me. Some of those names include Oconomowoc, Weyauwega, and Manitowoc.
