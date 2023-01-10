Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CNET
Expecting a Tax Refund in 2023? You Should Know About These 10 Tax Changes
Tax season is quickly approaching -- you can officially file your federal tax returns the last week in January -- and now's a great time to get organized. One way to get started is by brushing up on this year's key tax changes that are likely to impact the size of your tax refund.
msn.com
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
Beware: These 15 States Have the Highest Income Tax
During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
New IRS rates will give taxpayers thousands more in deductions
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently around 8 percent in the state of California. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023.
IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting for 2020 unemployment benefit break
The Internal Revenue Service said that it has issued tax refunds to millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020.
Why you can expect a smaller IRS tax refund this year
The end of charitable deductions for many, along with the end of stimulus money, could mean a smaller refund for millions of people.
When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Tax Deadlines by Month
Know the tax deadlines that apply to you, so you don't get hit with IRS penalties or miss out on a valuable tax break.
IRS says it sent 12 million refunds averaging $1,232 a pop
The IRS said it recently finished correcting tax returns filed for 2020 that included overpayments for unemployment benefits that workers received that year. The tax agency said it has issued 12 million tax refunds as a result. The average tax refund is $1,232, with the agency sending a total of...
Here's When the Tax Filing Season Starts in 2023 (and How to Get Your Refund ASAP)
Breaking news: Tax season is finally almost here. The IRS announced Thursday that it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. In a news release, the agency said it predicts over 168 million individual income tax returns will be filed. It also promised better customer service — namely, thousands of more phone reps and in-person staffers who can help taxpayers with their questions.
Tax deadlines 2023: Jan. 23 is the first day you can file your taxes, IRS announces
When can taxes be filed for 2023? The earliest you can file taxes is Jan 23. April 18 is the deadline to file taxes.
IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds
Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
IRS Says Corrected Taxes Resulted In 12 Million New Refunds
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it has corrected numerous 2020 tax returns, resulting in the issuance of 12 million new refunds. According to a CBS report, the tax agency primarily corrected returns that included overpayments for unemployment benefits after the passage of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021.
CNET
Taxes 2023: What's the Deadline to File Taxes? When Is the Earliest You Can File?
The new year is well underway, which means tax season is starting up. The IRS is not officially accepting 2022 income tax returns yet -- and hasn't announced when it will yet -- but it's not too early to start getting your paperwork together. Here are important dates for the...
IRS announces 2023 tax season start date and deadline
The IRS also announced that taxpayers would have access to more resources and assistance, mainly due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
This IRS Payment Glitch Could Result in Past Due Notices for Married Couples
Back in July, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued a statement announcing that some 2021 tax return payments were not properly deposited into joint taxpayer accounts. This unfortunately resulted...
IRS says avoid 'surprise' tax bill by making fourth-quarter payment before Jan. 17
Taxpayers who fail to make a fourth-quarter estimated tax payment by Jan. 17 could be hit with a "surprise" financial penalty, according to the IRS.
The IRS Issued 12 Million Tax Refunds for 2020: Here's Why
An unemployment tax break caused the IRS to issue $14.8 billion in tax refunds.
Comments / 0