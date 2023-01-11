With the Oklahoma City Thunder still embroiled in their rebuild, rumors have flown about their franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly wanting a trade due to the losing. But most of that has been from second-hand reports and nothing has come from Gilgeous-Alexander himself. He’s actually gone out of his way to proclaim how much he has been enjoying this season and the bright future he sees for the Thunder. Nevertheless, as long as the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, he will probably continue to get asked about how content he is with the Thunder. After the team’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander once again spoke about being a part of the future for the Thunder as per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.

