ClutchPoints

Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
ClutchPoints

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fires subtle warning to rest of NBA after Sixers win

With the Oklahoma City Thunder still embroiled in their rebuild, rumors have flown about their franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly wanting a trade due to the losing. But most of that has been from second-hand reports and nothing has come from Gilgeous-Alexander himself. He’s actually gone out of his way to proclaim how much he has been enjoying this season and the bright future he sees for the Thunder. Nevertheless, as long as the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, he will probably continue to get asked about how content he is with the Thunder. After the team’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander once again spoke about being a part of the future for the Thunder as per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers injury updates for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Kendall Brown, and TJ McConnell

The scene at the Indiana Pacers practice on Tuesday was a little different than usual. Forward Aaron Nesmith, who is having a career year with the Pacers, was in sweats instead of practice gear. On the other end of the court, big man Daniel Theis was getting some work in on the same basket as wing Chris Duarte. Theis was seen in practice attire for the first time in over a month.
