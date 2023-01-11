ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

fox4news.com

1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wylie area kitchen fire causes $15k in damages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie family home caught fire Tuesday night, causing $15,000 in damages. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a call of a fire in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace. In a press release, AFD said smoke billowed through the home’s windows. With a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbie Collection Valued at Over $10,000 Reportedly Stolen From Denton Home

A vintage Barbie collection worth about $10,000 and other collectibles were reportedly stolen from a Denton woman's home Sunday evening, police say. Officers were called out to the 600 block of North Wood Street Sunday before 6 p.m. The homeowner, Cristina Garza, reported to police she had been out of town for 12 days for her mother’s funeral.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Nelson Gonzales Flores' killer

DALLAS - In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are searching for the person who murdered and robbed a father of three as he sat in his car. Nelson Gonzales Flores, who had a grandchild due this week, went out after work last month and never returned home. CrimeStoppers is offering...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX

