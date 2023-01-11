Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Dog Wanted Cookies But Accidentally Set House On Fire Instead
Thankfully no one was hurt!
1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
Wylie area kitchen fire causes $15k in damages
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie family home caught fire Tuesday night, causing $15,000 in damages. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a call of a fire in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace. In a press release, AFD said smoke billowed through the home’s windows. With a fire […]
'It didn't give us no time': Residents describe jumping from windows as fire rips through apartment building
DALLAS — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at an apartment complex that sent some tenants jumping from windows to safety. The fire happened around 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday at the Las Lomas Apartments on Stoneport Drive in Dallas. “I heard some hollering and screaming so...
15-year-old Christian placed in adoptive home after family sees Wednesday's Child segment
DALLAS — As we celebrate a new year, we look forward to the promise of a new beginning and the opportunity to be happy! One of our goals here at WFAA is to find a loving home for the foster children who tell us they feel alone. And we're...
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
Swift Justice Prevails as Man Jumps on Top of Car Near Dallas, Tx. [WATCH]
A man near Dallas, Tx was spotted on top of a car in the parking lot of a shopping center and things did not end well for him. As you can see below, the man started to stomp on the windshield of the car, and that is when the driver of the car decided to take off.
WATCH: This North Texas pet groomer might be your dog’s new favorite spa day
DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome to your dog’s new favorite spa day. Whether you have a little pup or an enormous one-year-old, Petbar Boutique in Lakewood has everything you need all under one roof. “We consider ourselves everything cleaning and cutting that has to do with your dog. This...
Man escaped jail twice before stealing vehicles, leading authorities on chase in North Texas, police say
FRISCO, Texas - New details have been released about two escaped inmates from Oklahoma who are accused of committing violent crimes in Frisco before ending up in jail in another state. Authorities said one of those inmates escaped jail again and ended up back in North Texas, where he committed...
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Man jailed in December killing in Fort Worth West 7th District
Fort Worth police now have a man locked up and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West 7th district bar last month. The morning of December 30th, a brawl broke out
Barbie Collection Valued at Over $10,000 Reportedly Stolen From Denton Home
A vintage Barbie collection worth about $10,000 and other collectibles were reportedly stolen from a Denton woman's home Sunday evening, police say. Officers were called out to the 600 block of North Wood Street Sunday before 6 p.m. The homeowner, Cristina Garza, reported to police she had been out of town for 12 days for her mother’s funeral.
Two charged in connection to Frisco purse-snatchings at Target, H-E-B stores
FRISCO, Texas — Two people have been charged in connection to November 2022 purse-snatching incidents at retail stores in Frisco, police announced Wednesday. In a news release, police said Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regards to two incidents at a Target and an H-E-B.
Trackdown: Help find Nelson Gonzales Flores' killer
DALLAS - In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are searching for the person who murdered and robbed a father of three as he sat in his car. Nelson Gonzales Flores, who had a grandchild due this week, went out after work last month and never returned home. CrimeStoppers is offering...
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
