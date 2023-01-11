At least a dozen people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants in the past 10 days. Among the individuals jailed Jan. 3-13, 2023, on felony warrants were:. Deputy Terry Thompson took custody of Jessica Nicole Allen at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Lamar County jail. Thompson then transported the 34-year-old Paris woman to Hopkins County jail, where she was booked in at 9:38 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation, which she was on for possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO