Insiders close to Arnold Schwarzenegger question if the film star will be terminated because he is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, RadarOnline.com has learned.It's claimed that Milligan may get tired of waiting to take their relationship to the next level considering Schwarzenegger and the physical therapist have been linked since at least 2013. Insiders worry he's comfortable with their romance as is following his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, and it may impact their future as a couple. Shriver and Schwarzenegger called it quits a decade ago after it was revealed...

18 DAYS AGO