Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista’s dream video game role would blow Dwayne Johnson’s contributions to the genre out of the water
Having now reached a point in his career where he can pick and choose whatever roles he wants, it’s surely too glaring of an opportunity to miss for Netflix not to get Dave Bautista involved in its upcoming live-action Gears of War adaptation. After all, the Guardians of the...
dailycoin.com
GALA Soars by 70% After Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg’s Movie Announcement
The price of GALA has experienced a 70% gain in 24 hours. GALA surged with the launch of a new collaboration with Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg. Gala Games also works on a Layer-1 blockchain that uses $Gala for gas fees. The recent growth for Gala is a huge improvement...
‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources
Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.” The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012...
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added. “What...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
'The Clock Is Ticking': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Dragging His Heels' About Marrying Longtime GF Heather Milligan
Insiders close to Arnold Schwarzenegger question if the film star will be terminated because he is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, RadarOnline.com has learned.It's claimed that Milligan may get tired of waiting to take their relationship to the next level considering Schwarzenegger and the physical therapist have been linked since at least 2013. Insiders worry he's comfortable with their romance as is following his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, and it may impact their future as a couple. Shriver and Schwarzenegger called it quits a decade ago after it was revealed...
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!
Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
Ben Affleck & J Lo Mask Marriage Issues With Christmas Karaoke At Star-Studded Holiday Party
Benny From The Block? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how to put on a show. The newlyweds put their marriage problems aside to entertain their guests at their first star-studded Christmas party as husband and wife. J Lo even convinced her chainsmoking significant other to jump on the microphone to sing a holiday jingle for their A-list friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.In a photo that's making the rounds from the exclusive holiday bash, which was held at Bennifer's home in Hollywood on Saturday, the actor was seen channeling his inner J Lo by belting out tunes on the microphone. But...
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.
NME
Paris Hilton shuts down “absolutely ridiculous” conspiracy theories about Britney Spears photo
Paris Hilton has called out “ridiculous” conspiracy theories that a picture of her and Britney Spears together is doctored. In a post shared to Hilton’s Instagram feed on Friday (January 6) for friend Cade Hudson’s birthday, one photo shows Spears posing between the pair. Why is...
Jason Statham Once Considered It a Sore Spot That He Didn’t Become a Successful Diver
Jason Statham has accomplished much in his career, but he still occasionally wondered what it would’ve been like to make it as a diver.
Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower
Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!. Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”
webnewsobserver.com
Gigi Hadid spotted for the 1st time after Leonardo DiCaprio’s new romance rumors
Gigi Hadid was recently spotted when on an outing in New York City this Friday. The 27-year-old supermodel looked chic and stunning during the same. She wore a quilted oversized trench coat teamed up with a grey turtleneck sweater and white-colored pants. For the unversed, it was Hadid’s first-ever public outing since the latest report about ex-flame Leonardo DiCaprio, who sparked a new romance with another actress, Victoria Lamas. Talking about the supermodel, she paired her outfit with brown-tinted sunglasses and brown-colored boots.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
msn.com
Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston
Jerrod Carmichael is facing backlash after referencing Whitney Houston's untimely death in what many have deemed a very distasteful manner during the Golden Globes award show. The comedian, 35, used humor to breach multiple sensitive topics during the 80th annual ceremony, including comments about racism, Tom Cruise and scientology, the Will Smith slap, and even the amount of money he was paid for hosting the event.
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Multiple Weddings to Ben Affleck in 2022 Recap Video
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a look inside her year with Ben Affleck! Over the weekend, the 53-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a video montage of her 2022 and celebrated the year to come. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s...
Comments / 0