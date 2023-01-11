Read full article on original website
Related
How Jenna Ortega's Attempt At The Trendy Wolf Cut Missed The Mark At The 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega is no stranger to the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she got her start as an actress when she was only 9 years old. Sure, it was a one-episode part in a show called "Rob," but she went on to land spots on TV and in films like "Days of Our Lives" and "Iron Man 3."
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing
There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Public Appearance Raises Questions About The Star's Final Days
Before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley made a rare public appearance January 10 to attend the Golden Globe Awards in support of the 2022 film "Elvis," a biopic that brought her legendary father Elvis Presley's life to the screen. The movie was a hit with both audiences and critics, earning close to $290 million at the worldwide box office and multiple award nominations. Before actor Austin Butler walked away with a Golden Globe for best actor at the ceremony, Presley walked the red carpet and gave interviews praising his performance, even crashing one interview Butler gave to "Entertainment Tonight." With a pale complexion, Presley told the outlet it was "mind-blowing" watching Butler's performance, adding, "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The Tragic Death Of Ryan Hope's Star Michael Levin
Michael Levin, best known for portraying Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was shared by his son, Jason Levin, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Levin had a long tenure on the soap, starring as the journalist Fenelli for all 13 seasons.
Spare Ghostwriter Breaks Silence On Controversial Inaccuracies
If you were the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter, you surely would've been anticipating some backlash upon the release of Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare." Harry's highly-anticipated book has made quite a splash, as it gave a deeper look into his and wife Meghan Markle's life under immense public scrutiny, as well as plenty of things you never knew about Prince Harry. While many of the book's myriad disclosures were interesting and entertaining, quite a few passages have sparked their fair share of controversy.
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
France's Former First Lady Carla Bruni Incites Backlash Over Jab At Harry And Meghan
From the many surprising revelations in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries to the bombshell-filled press junket leading up to the release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly aren't afraid of a little controversy as of late. As a result, plenty of stars have had a lot to say about the royal couple's statements, ranging from harsh criticism to praise and support, per Us Weekly.
Sarah Ferguson's Devastating Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley Has Fans Revisiting Their Epic Friendship
Sarah Ferguson is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was found unresponsive in her home on January 12, according to TMZ. She was rushed to the hospital where she was placed on life support and into a medically induced coma. Reports indicated that she was in critical condition and that both her mother and her daughter, Riley Keough, were by her side. Priscilla Presley had shared a post on Instagram asking fans for prayers, but a few hours later, news broke that Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People, calling Lisa Marie "passionate," "strong," and "loving."
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
General Hospital Fans Are Ready For Carly To Face Justice When Willow's Secret Is Revealed
The feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" began when Carly learned that the psychotic Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was Nina's daughter after the villain plunged into a ravine. Carly and Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) initially covered up Nelle's apparent death and also figured out that Nelle was Nina's long-lost daughter, while Carly chose to keep that a secret as well, per Soaps.com. When the truth came out about Nelle's maternity, Nina was devastated.
Fans Tell The List Their Absolute Favorite Royal Wedding Dress - Exclusive Survey
No matter where you live, you've likely tuned in to at least one royal wedding in your lifetime. In fact, royal weddings are so popular that people travel from all over the globe to get a glimpse of the action, even if they have no direct relation to the bride and groom. According to Harper's Bazaar, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, the influx of visitors to London and neighboring towns was noteworthy, with over 40,000 visitors booking AirBnBs in London alone.
Mikel Simmons From Southern Hospitality Talks Coming Out On TV And Looking For Love - Exclusive
Mikel Simmons has made a name for himself as the outgoing VIP host of Republic, the Charleston bar and restaurant featured in the "Southern Charm" spin-off series "Southern Hospitality." In the show's first-ever season, he returned to his job at Republic after a short suspension ready to impress Leva Bonaparte, Republic's manager, while avoiding judgmental coworkers and trying his best to stay out of their drama.
Celine Dion's Absolute Best Fashion Moments Ever
Canadian legend Celine Dion is undeniably one of music's top defining vocalists — and looks so good doing it. She's belted out iconic ballads for almost four decades — transmuting lyrics with her powerful pipes, distinctive tone, and poignant performances. Her music is inextricably knitted into the fabric of pop culture.
General Hospital Legend Jane Elliot Returns To Soap For 60th Anniversary
Since 1978, Jane Elliot has portrayed the irascible Tracy Quartermaine on "General Hospital." She would stop at nothing to get what she wanted while seeking the approval of her father, corporate magnate Edward Quartermaine. Tracy schemed and blackmailed her way through life, including hiding dead bodies and fleeing a hit-and-run scene.
Jillian Bell And Joshua Leonard Discuss Their Cringey Relationship In The Drop - Exclusive Interview
Picture this: a scenic, beautiful, paradise-like trip to a friend's wedding, where friends are gathered together for the purpose of love and unity. Things are going well, wonderfully even, until one of the friends drops another friend's baby on their head while the rest of the group has to wrestle with the awkwardness of it all.
Meghan And Tina On Getting More Vulnerable In 1000-Lb Best Friends Season 2 - Exclusive Interview
TLC fans were first introduced to Meghan Crumpler on "Too Large," a series she starred in alongside one of her best friends, Vannessa Cross. In the show, the friends struggled to lose weight, and they have continued that endeavor in "1000-lb Best Friends." Crumpler and Cross are joined by their other friends Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton in "1000-lb Best Friends" as the dynamic crew supports one another and strives to achieve a healthy lifestyle.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0