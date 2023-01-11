Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Goodwill Excel Center awards diplomas to 35 adult students
Columbia College's Launer Auditorium was full of smiling supporters Friday as 35 adults graduated from the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia. The free public high school gives adults the opportunity to return to school to earn their diplomas at any point in their lives. The centers have seen a 20% increase in total graduates since 2018, according to a news release.
Columbia Missourian
School board candidates need to bring fresh ideas, critical eye to their work
As the Missourian has insightfully reported, there is good reason to be alarmed about the state of our schools. It is absolutely true that teachers in Columbia Public Schools are exhausted and many are ready to jump ship. What should concern us is that district leaders of CPS seem to be willfully ignorant as to the reasons or simply don’t care. It is vitally important that we ask questions and press for answers.
Columbia Missourian
Thompson Center opening expands autism services
The University of Missouri Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment opened its new center Thursday to expand knowledge and services for those on the autism spectrum and their families. The new facility features more space and more staff for therapy and other supportive services.
Columbia Missourian
Sure, debate Missouri lawmakers dress code. But this decorum matters a lot more.
The wardrobes of Jefferson City lawmakers are in the national spotlight this week, thanks largely to former Sen. Claire McCaskill: “Missouri House of Representatives,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Adamantly opposed to any govt suggestion of wearing a mask but now busy telling elected women representatives to cover their arms.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri adds trio of transfers; Foster returning for sixth season
Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account. The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 14, 2023
M. Sue Martin, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Sidney Alsop McClanahan, 89, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.
Columbia Missourian
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Columbia Missourian
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics tops Georgia in home opener
No. 14 Missouri gymnastics beat Georgia in its first home meet of the season Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers won with 196.975 points, with Georgia finishing with 196.425. The Tigers opened the meet slow, trailing by .45 points following the vaults. But a strong effort on the floor...
Columbia Missourian
Former Missouri standout Buckley makes a pair of eagles, leads the Sony Open
HONOLULU — Former Missouri men's golf standout Hayden Buckley started and ended the back nine at Waialae with eagles Saturday for a second straight 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead and creating some separation going into the final round of the Sony Open. Buckley holed out a wedge...
Columbia Missourian
Spartans fall to Pintos in California Tournament final
Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri. The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead.
Columbia Missourian
Woman accused of killing man, burning body refuses court hearing
A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home, where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers set to take on top-ranked South Carolina on the road
For the second straight game, Missouri women's basketball will face an undefeated opponent. This time, however, it will be the nation's top-ranked team, when the Tigers take on South Carolina on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina. Missouri (14-4, 3-2 SEC) just fell to No. 5 LSU 77-57 on Thursday. Lauren...
Columbia Missourian
Woman charged with homicide and burning body pleads not guilty
A Columbia woman charged with homicide pleaded not guilty and waived formal arraignment Friday. Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Columbia Missourian
Fouls, 3s, rebounds: Takeaways from Missouri's loss to Texas A&M
It was a blowout. Then Missouri cut Texas A&M’s 21-point lead to just four with 10:20 left in the second half, before another extended Aggies run sealed an 82-64 upset victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers. When Missouri faces Florida for the second of its two-game road trip Saturday,...
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling defeats Wyoming in Big 12 showdown
Missouri wrestling defeated Wyoming 29-10 on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, as the Tigers secured their second win in as many days and fifth straight win to open Big 12 action. The Tigers had to fight back from a deficit a couple of times early in the meet, but decision wins from Conner Brown (133 pounds) over Garrett Ricks, and later Brock Mauller (149) over Chase Zollman tied the score at 7.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball wins Rotating 8 Tournament
Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis. The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
Columbia Missourian
No. 20 Missouri heads to Florida in search of bounce back victory
Southeastern Conference road games haven’t been too kind to Missouri men’s basketball. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers are 18-72 on the road in conference play, including an 0-2 start this season against SEC foes in opposing gyms. On Saturday, the No. 20-ranked Tigers travel to face Florida (9-7, 2-2) at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
Columbia Missourian
Lushen Gram Claridge April 29, 2005 – Dec. 31, 2022
A celebration of life gathering for Lushen Claridge will be Sunday, January 15th from 1-5pm at the Broadway Brewery. Condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Columbia Missourian
LSU staves off Missouri's second-half rally to stay undefeated
In a game of runs, No. 5 LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.
