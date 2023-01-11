ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Ogden body found near Washington Blvd

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say there’s nothing suspicious about a dead body by the side of the road here Friday except it’s been there for months. The deceased male was found within 20 feet of a busy section of Washington Blvd....
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: SLCPD calls off search for missing man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have called off the search for a missing 84-year-old man. “Upon further investigation, we have developed more information about this case and no longer need the public’s assistance,” according to an SLCPD tweet. “We have canceled...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. A SLC Rally Gather to Support Women’s Rights in Afghanistan. A global movement at Washington...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Winner of Mega Millions Wins $1.35 billion on Friday …. The winner of the Mega Millions $1.35 billion prize purchased their ticket in Lebanon,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Summit boy dies in hospital after struck, critically injured by pickup

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Department says the boy struck and critically injured by a pickup Thursday has died. “Sad update,” says the SCSO social media post, issued Saturday. “The Jones family let us know that their sweet 14-year-old son, Zander Jones, passed away. Zander died in the hospital after a tragic accident in Echo on the evening of January 12, 2023.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays

DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police ask for public’s help finding at-risk Millcreek woman, 19

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old Millcreek woman considered to be at risk. Isabella Jensen went missing from the area of 2200 East and 3900 South, according to a social media post by the Unified Police Department on Friday night. The woman has a diminished mental capacity, the post states.
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
BRIAN HEAD, UT

