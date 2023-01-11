Read full article on original website
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Family holds vigil for Clearwater mother killed by ex-boyfriend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of a Clearwater mother who police say was murdered. Nicolshia Washington was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend last weekend. Washington's mother and three children are heartbroken after her death. "She was a very outgoing, loving, caring, fun...
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.
Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
Recycling in Clearwater trashed over the past 7 months
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater has not properly processed any residential recycling since June of last year, the city confirmed. Instead, it has been sent to the same place as the rest of the trash. As a result of the city's investigation into the matter, the assistant...
Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
New fire tower introduced to help train firefighters in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. — New help was introduced in Sarasota County to help train first responders. The city of North Port unveiled a long-awaited fire tower to help train firefighters and make them better prepared at saving lives in cases of emergency. The modular five-story building totals about 9,600...
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
How homeless people are surviving the temperatures dropping in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area temperatures are dropping this weekend and many counties are opening cold weather shelters. Many homeless people in St. Petersburg are opting to sleep in a shelter due to the cold weather. Williams Park is an area homeless people are known to hang...
Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3. Authorities say vehicle traffic will not be impacted, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge. "This closure...
2 people responsible for stolen car chase that resulted in Tampa crash, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. — A stolen car chase that began Tuesday in the Polk City area ended with the car rolling over near downtown Tampa, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. At around 5:09 p.m., deputies say they, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, tried to...
Just in time for Gasparilla, Hillsborough sheriff unveils new high-speed boat
TAMPA, Fla. — Just in time for the Gasparilla invasion, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has a new rescue boat on the water. “This SAFE Boat behind me is a game changer,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. HCSO's newest rescue tool is a 33-foot, high-speed lifesaver. “It’s maneuverability,...
Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters opening this weekend
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Cooler and windier conditions have started to move into the Tampa Bay area following Friday morning's storms. Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees this weekend across Tampa Bay, while the breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Cold weather shelters across the...
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving A Theft In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Pasco Deputies seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole merchandise from a Hudson business. According to deputies, on Jan. 4, around 9 a.m., a suspect stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of US Hwy 19 and Hudson
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
