Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crashes into house off of King Street and Stanton Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car has crashed into a home located off of King Street and Stanton Road, according to authorities. The cause of the crash and the status of the individuals involved is not yet known, however we will update you as more information becomes available. --- Download...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavier police presence planned downtown on busy nights and during Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Visitors to downtown Mobile can expect a heavier law enforcement presence during busier nights of the week and during Mardi Gras. On Friday following LoDa Artwalk, the Mobile Police Department brought out its mobile tower along with portable lights to brighten the entertainment district. As a...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Affordable housing development for seniors coming to west Mobile

A new affordable housing development is coming to Mobile. On Wednesday, the city announced that it was developing Live Oak Trace, an affordable housing development for senior citizens, located at the intersection of Overlook and Middle Ring roads. The development will contain 56 units plus amenities such as a clubhouse, scheduled activities, a computer center, a fitness room and adaptable units designed for usability and accessibility, according to a news release from the city of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A cold one to start our Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Our Sunday started with a light freeze in many areas. If you are headed out to an early church service, you’ll need to bundle up. We will warm quicker on Sunday with highs reaching into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

8th Annual MLK Day of Service held in Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Community members and churchgoers came together in Chickasaw for the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers powered up with breakfast before taking to the streets to pick up trash and clear overgrown sidewalks and streets. Organizers said old and young all...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Swim advisory issued for Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access in Baldwin County. According to the ADPH, two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area...

