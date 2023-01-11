Read full article on original website
Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
Car crashes into house off of King Street and Stanton Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car has crashed into a home located off of King Street and Stanton Road, according to authorities. The cause of the crash and the status of the individuals involved is not yet known, however we will update you as more information becomes available. --- Download...
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project. That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.
McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
Heavier police presence planned downtown on busy nights and during Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Visitors to downtown Mobile can expect a heavier law enforcement presence during busier nights of the week and during Mardi Gras. On Friday following LoDa Artwalk, the Mobile Police Department brought out its mobile tower along with portable lights to brighten the entertainment district. As a...
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
Affordable housing development for seniors coming to west Mobile
A new affordable housing development is coming to Mobile. On Wednesday, the city announced that it was developing Live Oak Trace, an affordable housing development for senior citizens, located at the intersection of Overlook and Middle Ring roads. The development will contain 56 units plus amenities such as a clubhouse, scheduled activities, a computer center, a fitness room and adaptable units designed for usability and accessibility, according to a news release from the city of Mobile.
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
A cold one to start our Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Our Sunday started with a light freeze in many areas. If you are headed out to an early church service, you’ll need to bundle up. We will warm quicker on Sunday with highs reaching into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic co-owners discuss treatment options for erectile dysfunction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Erectile dysfunction is a common problem affecting 30% of men. Brad Thornton and Chris McMeans, co-owners of the Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about how the condition can be treated. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Calcedeaver Firefighter killed in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and firefighters are paying tribute to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash last week. 60-year-old Thomas Graham died in a motorcycle crash. He was also a beloved member of the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. Better known as “Skeeter” to his friends, Thomas Graham is remembered as a […]
8th Annual MLK Day of Service held in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Community members and churchgoers came together in Chickasaw for the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers powered up with breakfast before taking to the streets to pick up trash and clear overgrown sidewalks and streets. Organizers said old and young all...
City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
Swim advisory issued for Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access in Baldwin County. According to the ADPH, two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area...
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do There
With winter weather still making its presence felt and spring break right around the corner - you might be starting to think about sticking your toes in the warm sand of Alabama's beaches.
Troopers: Man crashes into Escambia Bay Bridge, semi while driving under the influence
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Santa Rosa County Tuesday night. 38-year-old Carlos Agusto Bernandez Garcia, of Milton, is charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license. According...
