Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week.  According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males The post Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash impacts traffic on SB I-25 in the Monument area on Friday

MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

