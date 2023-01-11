Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only "Neighborhood Brew Passport" programColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
200 gallons of used oil spilled in Colorado Springs, hazmat situation declaredEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week. According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus. Three days after her grandson was hit by a city bus Linda Vanderplume says she is thankful he is alive.
KKTV
Colorado Springs teen recovering after being hit by city bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three days after her grandson was hit by a city bus, Linda Vanderplume says she is thankful he is alive. “The road could’ve ended for him on Tuesday night about 5:30 or 6 o’clock at night. The road could’ve ended for him but it didn’t.”
KKTV
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.
KKTV
Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus
The Summit featured suicide prevention initiatives, created opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offered its 150+ attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide.
Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males The post Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police officer still recovering nearly 6 months after crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD crash investigator Nicholas Hamaker’s life changed forever last July. He was hit head-on by a driver on July 26, 2022, near Union and Dublin, and spent the next 11 days in the hospital. He was in a wheelchair for months and is now able to walk with the assistance of a cane and a boot.
KKTV
Crash impacts traffic on SB I-25 in the Monument area on Friday
Crash impacts traffic on SB I-25 in the Monument area on Friday
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Littleton
Littleton police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.
KKTV
2 kids suspected of stealing a car in Colorado Springs were caught a few miles from where it was taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen in Colorado Springs, and early into the investigation police believe the suspects are kids. The vehicle was reported stolen at about 3:16 p.m. in an area close to Marion Drive and Deleware Street. The neighborhood is...
KKTV
GRAPHIC: No charges for Colorado Springs officer who shot a murder suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An affidavit obtained by 11 News reveals disturbing details of what police believe happened the night of May 13, 2022 leading up to a large scene on I-25 on the south side of the city. Just before 10 p.m. that night, police received a call...
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles. According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.
Littleton police find toddler's parents after boy found Friday morning
The Littleton Police Department has located the parents of a little boy found at the corner of Gallup and Caley on Friday morning.
Toddler’s parents found after boy was wandering alone
Police were attempting to locate the parents of a little boy found in Littleton Friday.
KKTV
WATCH: DA's Office will not seek charges against Colorado Springs officer for shooting murder suspect
Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning.
Family’s car stolen from driveway while inside eating dinner
A family in unincorporated Jefferson County said their car was stolen from their driveway while they were inside the house having dinner.
