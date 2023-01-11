Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
Cal TE transfer Jermaine Terry announces he’s headed to Oregon State
Cal tight end Jermaine Terry is headed to Corvallis. The former Top247 prospect announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would be transferring to Oregon State. The Beavers has offered Terry in high school, with both Brian Wozniak and Kefense Hynson recruiting him. Terry signed with then tight ends coach...
College Football Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal For 8th Year
Oregon tight end Cam McCormick's college career has not gone as planned, but that doesn't mean he's ready to give it up yet. McCormick has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer after announcing his intentions to do so last night. The Bend, Ore. native will be an eighth-year senior in ...
After Oregon's 2nd embarrassing bad loss in eight days, Dana Altman vows changes are coming
Dana Altman has seen enough. After the program's fourth loss at home this season and the second time in eight days they've been embarrassed on national TV, changes are coming to the Oregon men's basketball program. The Ducks sit 9-8 overall and 3-3 in Pac-12 play. Their season is starting to slip away from them for the second year in a row. Change is needed.
ocolly.com
OSU football: 6 candidates for defensive coordinator job
OSU's athletic department and coach Mike Gundy will be looking for a new defensive coordinator for another offseason. After Derek Mason took a leave from his position after the subpar 2022 season — his lone with the Cowboys — The O'Colly put together a list of possible candidates to helm OSU's defense in 2023 and beyond.
Kelly Graves encouraged by team's 'recommitment' to excellence before Friday's game with UW
Watching game film from Sunday's loss in the desert made Kelly Graves stomach turn, he told reporters following Wednesday's practice. Not much separated the Wildcats from the Ducks in what resulted in an eight-point defeat in Tucson. The Ducks were the more efficient offensive team, making over 53 percent of their shots, but a season-high 20 turnovers along with poor box outs following missed shots and close outs on shooters made for another disappointing defeat.
For second time in eight days Oregon gets embarrassed with bad loss
Eugene, Ore. - It happened again. The Oregon Duck men's basketball team got its doors blown off in a game that could have gone a long way in boosting its resume for the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the Ducks squandered yet another chance and look more and more like a team bound for the NIT at best.
WATCH: Oregon State vs No. 9 Arizona Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State never led No. 9 Arizona on Thursday at Gill Coliseum as it dropped its fourth straight contest, 86-74. It was another double-digit defeat for a team that’s struggling to find its footing in Pac-12 play. But there were a couple of bright spots for the Beavers, who...
WATCH: Dana Altman says changes are coming to Oregon basketball after latest loss
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after yet another really poor game by the Ducks. Altman says the Duck staff will be making some changes to its lineup and rotations as players' minutes will get cut and role players will see their minutes increase as the Ducks try and turn their season around.
Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Oregon State
* Verne Harris, Gregory Nixon, and Deron White are the refs tonight. Harris did the Creighton and Tennessee games, Nixon did Utah Tech, and White has yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Kerr Kriisa started the game with a three and Azuolas Tubelis hit two...
Beavers Battle, Fall to No. 9 Wildcats
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled until the final whistle, but ultimately fell to No. 9 Arizona 86-74 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State's freshmen combined to score 54 points in the contest, headlined by Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj, who both set career highs with 18 points apiece. Bilodeau also led the Beavers with six rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Rataj added five boards and three steals.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon State
Arizona defeated Oregon State 86-74 on Thursday night in a matchup that probably was not as close as the score indicates. “I thought at both ends of the floor we were good and for the most part defensively we were in attack mode that first half and that kind of ignited us a little bit,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Ducks Football: Who Has Elected To Stay?
We take a look today at the players that are NFL eligible that have announced their decision to return for the 2023 season, or have not declared for the NFL draft or have entered the transfer portal to date. Expect continued movement in the 2023 roster; the Ducks currently have...
Reinforcements on the way for Oregon basketball ahead of the Arizona schools
Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men's basketball program. It couldn't come at a bigger point in the season as well. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0