ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

OSU football: 6 candidates for defensive coordinator job

OSU's athletic department and coach Mike Gundy will be looking for a new defensive coordinator for another offseason. After Derek Mason took a leave from his position after the subpar 2022 season — his lone with the Cowboys — The O'Colly put together a list of possible candidates to helm OSU's defense in 2023 and beyond.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Kelly Graves encouraged by team's 'recommitment' to excellence before Friday's game with UW

Watching game film from Sunday's loss in the desert made Kelly Graves stomach turn, he told reporters following Wednesday's practice. Not much separated the Wildcats from the Ducks in what resulted in an eight-point defeat in Tucson. The Ducks were the more efficient offensive team, making over 53 percent of their shots, but a season-high 20 turnovers along with poor box outs following missed shots and close outs on shooters made for another disappointing defeat.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Oregon State

* Verne Harris, Gregory Nixon, and Deron White are the refs tonight. Harris did the Creighton and Tennessee games, Nixon did Utah Tech, and White has yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Kerr Kriisa started the game with a three and Azuolas Tubelis hit two...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Beavers Battle, Fall to No. 9 Wildcats

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled until the final whistle, but ultimately fell to No. 9 Arizona 86-74 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State's freshmen combined to score 54 points in the contest, headlined by Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj, who both set career highs with 18 points apiece. Bilodeau also led the Beavers with six rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Rataj added five boards and three steals.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon State

Arizona defeated Oregon State 86-74 on Thursday night in a matchup that probably was not as close as the score indicates. “I thought at both ends of the floor we were good and for the most part defensively we were in attack mode that first half and that kind of ignited us a little bit,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
CORVALLIS, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Football: Who Has Elected To Stay?

We take a look today at the players that are NFL eligible that have announced their decision to return for the 2023 season, or have not declared for the NFL draft or have entered the transfer portal to date. Expect continued movement in the 2023 roster; the Ducks currently have...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Reinforcements on the way for Oregon basketball ahead of the Arizona schools

Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men's basketball program. It couldn't come at a bigger point in the season as well. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy