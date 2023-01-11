Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 21:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 to inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels currently around 5000 feet will drop near 3500 feet by early Sunday morning. This will allow snow to more consistently fall along Highway 3. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 22:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves 20 to 23 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday.. . * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 21:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 915 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including areas around Hwy 101 near Hopland and surrounding areas ...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM PST Saturday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river peaked near 16 ft and is beginning to very slowly subside. The river will then hover very close to Flood Stage early Sunday morning before continuing to drop as the morning progresses. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 03/28/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Butte, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 01:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 930 AM PST. Target Area: Butte; Glenn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Butte and Glenn Counties. .Heavy rainfall is producing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge remains over flood stage and Ord Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Butte City, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Ord Ferry. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 114.0 feet, Designated flood stage left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 112.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 114.7 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 114.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
