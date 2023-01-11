Effective: 2023-01-14 21:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 915 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including areas around Hwy 101 near Hopland and surrounding areas ...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM PST Saturday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river peaked near 16 ft and is beginning to very slowly subside. The river will then hover very close to Flood Stage early Sunday morning before continuing to drop as the morning progresses. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 03/28/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

