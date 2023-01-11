Effective: 2023-01-14 21:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 21:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 930 AM PST. Target Area: Tehama The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Butte and Glenn Counties. .Heavy rainfall is producing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge remains over flood stage and Ord Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Butte City, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 210.7 feet, Between two hundred ten and two hundred eleven feet the county park becomes inaccessible. At two hundred eleven feet water begins to enter Driftwood RV fishing resort on east bank of river and just north of the county park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 209.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM PST Saturday was 210.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 210.3 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 209.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO