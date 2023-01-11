Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 135-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. BOUNCING BACK – Their situation was a long way from ideal – the Pistons played Minnesota and All-Star center Rudy Gobert minus their top three big men – but it was markedly better than 24 hours earlier. The Pistons gave up 147 points at Philadelphia on Tuesday when they played without four starters and six key rotation pieces, but they at least got Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers back for Wednesday’s visit from Minnesota. The Timberwolves, winners of four straight since squandering an 18-point lead in a New Year’s eve loss to the Pistons, pounced on the undersized Pistons to score the game’s first 10 points. But the Pistons fought back to take a 65-64 halftime lead, expanded it to 15 in the third quarter and never let Minnesota crack the door to a comeback in the fourth. Nerlens Noel, the last big man standing, had a major impact during a third quarter in which the Pistons outscored Minnesota 36-23, blocking four shots in 10 minutes. He never returned to the game after that, the Pistons getting by with Hamidou Diallo, giving up 8 inches against Rudy Gobert, as their center down the stretch. Saddiq Bey scored 18 points in the first half, finishing with 31, and Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 27 in the dominant third quarter. The Pistons shot .531 from the 3-point arc, topping their previous best of .517 at Sacramento on Nov. 20. They also came close to their season best for assists with 30 (32) and for 3-point makes (19) by hitting 17 of 32. With the win, the Pistons improved to 3-7 on the second night of a back to back. After playing 10 such sets in the season’s first 45 games, they have only four left in the remaining 37 games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO