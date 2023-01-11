Read full article on original website
Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5
Detroit322—7 First Period_1, Detroit, Walman 4 (Copp, Seider), 1:16. 2, Detroit, Berggren 7 (Seider, Copp), 7:21. 3, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Raymond, Seider), 15:27. 4, Winnipeg, Pionk 7 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 17:17. Penalties_Kuhlman, WPG (Hooking), 13:23. Second Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 13 (Sundqvist), 2:57. 6, Winnipeg, Gagner 8 (Jonsson-Fjallby, Gustafsson), 9:46. 7,...
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
MILWAUKEE (114) Connaughton 4-12 0-0 10, G.Antetokounmpo 3-10 1-4 7, Lopez 8-13 0-1 20, Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Jr.Holiday 10-21 4-4 27, Beauchamp 3-9 0-0 8, Portis 6-11 0-0 13, Ingles 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 4-7 1-2 13, Green 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-98 6-11 114. ATLANTA (105) Collins 7-11...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Miami 108, Milwaukee 102
MILWAUKEE (102) Connaughton 3-10 1-3 9, Portis 5-12 2-4 12, Lopez 2-12 0-0 6, Beauchamp 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 7-10 7-8 24, Nwora 6-12 0-0 16, Mamukelashvili 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 6-16 0-0 18, Green 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 35-87 10-15 102. MIAMI (108) Butler 5-13 7-8 17, Highsmith 1-7...
"He Will Always Be Part Of The Jazz's Legacy" | Donovan Mitchell Returns As Utah Hosts Cleveland
In what's sure to be the story of the NBA on Tuesday night, former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell returns to the snow-capped mountains of Salt Lake City when Utah hosts Cleveland at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman. We honor the amazing...
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Minnesota 70, Ohio St. 67
MINNESOTA (7-8) Battle 5-12 0-0 11, Garcia 9-15 8-11 28, Ola-Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 5-10 1-2 13, Samuels 2-6 0-1 6, Payne 5-6 0-2 10, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Henley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 9-16 70. OHIO ST. (10-6) Sensabaugh 6-18 4-4 18, Sueing 4-13 5-6 13, Brown...
Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
OKC Thunder Pull Off Upset Victory vs. 76ers in South Philly
The Oklahoma City Thunder find success against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, pick for 1/12: OKC aims for more disciplined play
The Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble dispatching the depleted Detroit Pistons in consecutive games. The task will be a bit more daunting when the Sixers host the improved Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Joel Embiid led the way with 36 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots in a 147-116...
Pistons, still missing Duren & Stewart, hustle past Minnesota
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 135-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. BOUNCING BACK – Their situation was a long way from ideal – the Pistons played Minnesota and All-Star center Rudy Gobert minus their top three big men – but it was markedly better than 24 hours earlier. The Pistons gave up 147 points at Philadelphia on Tuesday when they played without four starters and six key rotation pieces, but they at least got Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers back for Wednesday’s visit from Minnesota. The Timberwolves, winners of four straight since squandering an 18-point lead in a New Year’s eve loss to the Pistons, pounced on the undersized Pistons to score the game’s first 10 points. But the Pistons fought back to take a 65-64 halftime lead, expanded it to 15 in the third quarter and never let Minnesota crack the door to a comeback in the fourth. Nerlens Noel, the last big man standing, had a major impact during a third quarter in which the Pistons outscored Minnesota 36-23, blocking four shots in 10 minutes. He never returned to the game after that, the Pistons getting by with Hamidou Diallo, giving up 8 inches against Rudy Gobert, as their center down the stretch. Saddiq Bey scored 18 points in the first half, finishing with 31, and Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 27 in the dominant third quarter. The Pistons shot .531 from the 3-point arc, topping their previous best of .517 at Sacramento on Nov. 20. They also came close to their season best for assists with 30 (32) and for 3-point makes (19) by hitting 17 of 32. With the win, the Pistons improved to 3-7 on the second night of a back to back. After playing 10 such sets in the season’s first 45 games, they have only four left in the remaining 37 games.
Philadelphia takes care of business against Pistons | Locked On 76ers
The 76ers took care of business while defeated the struggling Detroit Pistons Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Jaden Springer dominated in a rare appearance.
Jordan Clarkson Buys Mansion in Hometown San Antonio
NBA star Jordan Clarkson has purchased a beautiful new home, which could serve as a small hint on where the next stop in his NBA career will take him. Per public records, Texas injury attorney Thomas J. Henry recently sold his mansion in the affluent San Antonio neighborhood of The Dominion to JClarkson Enterprises, LLC — a company affiliated with Clarkson — for $7.5 million.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills. The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.
N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Merrill 2 (Greenway, Foligno), 12:36. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 24 (Steel, Reaves), 17:43. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Kneeing), 1:30; Zuccarello, MIN (Slashing), 3:38; Chytil, NYR (Hooking), 6:48. Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 4 (Vesey), 2:37. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 8, 15:50. Penalties_Lafreniere, NYR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 13:57; Duhaime, MIN (Tripping), 13:57.
Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Miami
Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami. The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of...
Injury Report: Thunder Facing Uphill Battle Against Healthy Philadelphia Squad
Philadelphia is missing no players on Thursday due to injuries.
Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar
The Cavaliers' road trip is almost over. They have two more stops before returning home and the next city up is Portland. Cleveland is coming off a pretty demoralizing loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. It was a game that they should've won but two late fouls by Caris LeVert and Cleveland's inability to make free throws throughout the game cost them the win.
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
Houston plays Sacramento on 4-game road skid
Houston Rockets (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-18, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets face Sacramento. The Kings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with...
