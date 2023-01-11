Read full article on original website
Maryland Environmental Groups Look To Expand Offshore Wind
Imagine the horizon off Maryland’s Eastern Shore dotted with hundreds of wind turbines, harnessing the energy of powerful wind currents blowing across the Atlantic Ocean. Advocates say offshore wind could produce enough electricity to power half the state of Maryland – if the state builds the infrastructure to support it.
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
Anthony Brown talks priorities as Maryland's new Attorney General
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general last week, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s harrowing cancer journey
ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — A shocking diagnosis came on the Friday before Father’s Day in 2015 to newly-elected Governor Larry Hogan — cancer. Hogan had just been elected Republican governor of an overwhelmingly blue state when he received his diagnosis. “I was stunned. I didn’t know like anybody else who gets that… my first […]
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters
A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
Migration Alert: Chesapeake Bay Area Hunters Face Shifting Conditions, Decent Waterfowl Numbers
A few days of sustained below-freezing temperatures in Virginia and Maryland over the holidays created opportunities for hunters with access to open water to enjoy some great gunning. Wood ducks, though, which have been a staple for much of the season, mostly skedaddled south during the freeze. Josh Homyack, Maryland...
More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC
While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
Maryland lawmakers propose gun control bills from ghost guns to public places ban
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A series of gun control proposals are before the General Assembly this year, including a unique approach to address ghost guns. Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-District 46, said he considers public safety a priority. "It is a top primary concern for us. It has been, it...
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
5 Unusual Facts About Maryland
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
Maryland creates first Statewide Project SEARCH Coordinator position
The Maryland Department of Disabilities announced the creation of the first Project SEARCH Statewide Coordinator position in Maryland.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says he was influenced by his father calling for Nixon’s impeachment
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The pressure was mounting on then-president Richard Nixon, and Larry Hogan was closely watching his father, Lawrence Hogan, as he made a bold decision. The Maryland congressman, who served on the U.S. House judiciary committee, ended up being the first Republican representative to call for all three articles of […]
Girl Finds Enormous Megalodon Tooth on Maryland Beach on Christmas Day
(Newsweek) A girl found an enormous 5-inch megalodon tooth on a Maryland beach on Christmas Day. The 9-year-old, named Molly, had been out searching for fossils along Calvert Beach in the morning when she made the discovery. Otodus megalodon was a giant shark species that is thought to have evolved...
