DCist

Maryland Environmental Groups Look To Expand Offshore Wind

Imagine the horizon off Maryland’s Eastern Shore dotted with hundreds of wind turbines, harnessing the energy of powerful wind currents blowing across the Atlantic Ocean. Advocates say offshore wind could produce enough electricity to power half the state of Maryland – if the state builds the infrastructure to support it.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s harrowing cancer journey

ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — A shocking diagnosis came on the Friday before Father’s Day in 2015 to newly-elected Governor Larry Hogan — cancer. Hogan had just been elected Republican governor of an overwhelmingly blue state when he received his diagnosis. “I was stunned. I didn’t know like anybody else who gets that… my first […]
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
TIMONIUM, MD
Washingtonian.com

The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters

A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC

While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
MARYLAND STATE
98online.com

Girl Finds Enormous Megalodon Tooth on Maryland Beach on Christmas Day

(Newsweek) A girl found an enormous 5-inch megalodon tooth on a Maryland beach on Christmas Day. The 9-year-old, named Molly, had been out searching for fossils along Calvert Beach in the morning when she made the discovery. Otodus megalodon was a giant shark species that is thought to have evolved...
MARYLAND STATE
