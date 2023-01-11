Read full article on original website
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
CBS News
Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival features shucking, s'mores, and a sea monster
The Cambridge Ice & Oyster festival will kick off this weekend in downtown Cambridge, Maryland. The festival will include ice carving demonstrations, an outdoor oyster bar, ice displays, and an Ice Bar that features artisan ice cocktails, according to the Dorchester County Visitor Center. There will be fire pits, s'mores...
chestertownspy.org
Early-Bird Tickets On Sale for Talbot County Garden Club’s Spring Symposium
“Think Spring!” and secure early-bird tickets for the perfect gateway to the season… the Talbot County Garden Club’s Biennial Spring Symposium. Themed “CORKS, FORKS & FLOWERS,” this experiential occasion will captivate attendees from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on Tuesday, April 25 in the event venue of Temple B’nai Israel on Tristan Drive in Easton.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
talbotspy.org
Setting a Place for Minty’s Return by Debra R. Messick
In 2015, when Teresa Lamar spotted the vacant storefront building at the corner of Locust and Willis Streets, she felt like she’d come home to a place she’d never been. Bearing an ‘old-timey’ Hyser’s Soda Fountain sign out front, and a vintage Breyers Ice Cream sign in the expansive back yard, the charming spot seemed to sing a siren song of yesteryear and future promise, both drawing her in.
5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Cape Gazette
Mama’s Black sheep to perform in Rehoboth Beach Jan. 13-14
Mama’s Black Sheep will take the stage twice at The Pond in Rehoboth Beach this weekend. Join them from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, or from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
oceancity.com
January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md
Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:. 28th Street Pit n Pub. 28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off...
Bay Net
Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
Road closures for the gubernatorial inauguration in Annapolis
Information on road closures and parking restrictions for the gubernatorial inauguration on January 18th is now available.
