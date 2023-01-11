Read full article on original website
Related
Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges
SPRINGFIELD — A grand jury has indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a string of recent gun violence in the city. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in...
peakofohio.com
Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019
A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
Police investigating ‘suspicious disappearance’ of woman last seen in Trotwood; Can you help?
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating what they consider the “suspicious disappearance” of a woman missing since the end of December. According to Dayton police, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood.
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
2 suspects in custody following Dayton SWAT standoff
SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members can be heard giving commands to someone inside the home, 2 NEWS crews reported.
2 dead following Butler Twp. crash ID’d
Preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a "high-impact" crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.
Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking
CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
YAHOO!
Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found
Jan. 12—WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
hometownstations.com
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison
DAYTON — A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison. On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.
YAHOO!
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
YAHOO!
Fairborn man accused of beating, raping victim over multiple days
Jan. 11—A 19-year-old Fairborn man is facing charges in Kettering and Fairborn after he reportedly beat and sexually abused a woman over multiple days. Cameron James Cornell-Hamilton was charged with felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, rape and kidnapping in Fairborn Municipal Court. He's also facing two counts each of felonious assault and abduction, charges filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother found competent to stand trial
EATON — A judge has made a decision on the competency of an Eaton woman that previously admitted to killing her 93-year-old grandmother. .Heidi Matheny, 35, is facing one count of murder for the death of her grandmother, Alice Matheny. She previously pleaded not guilty. In December, Matheny’s competence...
