Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019

A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge

A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
KENTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 dead following Butler Twp. crash ID’d

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a "high-impact" crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

Jan. 12—WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County

Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison

DAYTON — A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison. On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
YAHOO!

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Fairborn man accused of beating, raping victim over multiple days

Jan. 11—A 19-year-old Fairborn man is facing charges in Kettering and Fairborn after he reportedly beat and sexually abused a woman over multiple days. Cameron James Cornell-Hamilton was charged with felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, rape and kidnapping in Fairborn Municipal Court. He's also facing two counts each of felonious assault and abduction, charges filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
FAIRBORN, OH

